Jeff Young Fires Back at ‘Douchebag’ Dave Mustaine Over Recent Ex-Megadeth Member Comments

Last month, Loudwire reported on Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine’s claim that former guitarist Marty Friedman – with whom Megadeth reunited in Japan this past February – is the only ex-member who’s “ever done anything significant.” Now, another departed member, Jeff Young, has fired back at Mustaine over his blunt assessment.

During his recent appearance on the Disturbing the Priest podcast (posted on July 7, 2023), Young – who appeared on 1988’s So Far, So Good... So What! before exiting Megadeth the following year – was asked about Mustaine’s evaluation.

“What about that little number one Brazilian world music album I did over here, douchebag?” he began, referring to his 1998 collaboration with Badi Assad, Chameleon.

Young continued:

It just promotes – and that's [Mustaine's] whole mission: just to promote disinformation and disinfo and lies. And the funny thing is he aims that song “Liar” [the penultimate track from 'So Far, So Good... So What!'] at other people, and he needs to look in the mirror, man. Because the stuff you say and the songs you write you're writing about yourself.

READ MORE: Dave Mustaine Addresses Whether He Still Has Beef With Metallica

Host Brandon Battick then mentioned how “it’s recycled trauma,” to which Young replied: “Yeah, and so it’s great I have this opportunity and that you noticed that.”

You can watch the full interview below.

So, do you agree with Young’s response or do you think Mustaine has a point? Let us know!

Speaking of Young, he and former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson’s new group – Kings of Thrash – are currently finishing up their Australian tour. You can see the remaining dates here. Also, Ellefson has also spoken about the band working on new (original) material.

As for Mustaine, he and Megadeth are still on tour, too. You can view those dates here and grab tickets here.

Jeff Young Talks About Dave Mustaine + More on the ‘Disturbing the Priest’ Podcast