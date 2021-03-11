Jeremy Spencer Reveals Why He Deleted Psychosexual’s Music From the Internet

Earlier this year, all of Psychosexual’s music mysteriously vanished from streaming platforms and online music stores. In a new interview, vocalist Jeremy Spencer (aka Devil Daddy) reveals why he wiped Psychosexual’s polarizing debut album from the Internet.

Following his departure from Five Finger Death Punch, Spencer dove into numerous other professions, including becoming a reserve police officer and a softcore porn actor. With the invention of his Devil Daddy persona, Spencer went from drummer to frontman in his horny goth rock band Psychosexual, releasing the debut album Torch the Faith in 2020.

Psychosexual received a fair amount of criticism for Torch the Faith, and Spencer now wants to give his band a fresh start. “When you make records, they’re like snapshots in time,” Spencer tells Drag the Waters: The Pantera Podcast. “We made the first thing pretty fast, and I just threw it out independently. And we had started the next record right away, and ‘Devil From Hell‘ happened. And I’m, like, ‘Fuck, man. I really like this. I wish this would have been the first thing that we dropped.’”

He continues, “So it’s, like, you know what? Nobody even really knows much about the other music, which I do like, but I think this is more appropriate of where we kind of wanna debut; this is what I wanted to be the first thing. So it’s kind of like a reboot — we’re starting over. I’ll release the other music down the road again, but this second record will technically be our first. [Laughs]”

Regarding the negative response Psychosexual received, Spencer says, “That’s okay. Not everyone’s gonna dig what you do. I mean, it’s how it is in Death Punch, too; we would release stuff, and you get hated on. You can’t please everyone. We always made records for ourselves, and then you hope people like it. You can’t control it. And we were fortunate enough to have a large fanbase that did appreciate what we did. And I think we’ll find the audience for this as well. It’s not for everyone, but I’m doing what I love to do, and I’m a big fan of theatrics.” [via Blabbermouth]