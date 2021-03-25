Jeremy Spencer’s Psychosexual Drop Fiery New Song ‘Devil From Hell’

Former Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer is back with his devilish industrial group Psychosexual and the fiery new song, "Devil From Hell."

This new single, which is taken from the band's forthcoming album due this spring, is one rooted in duality. Opening with a dusty, twanging guitar riff with a western swing against a single kick drum beat, frontman Spencer discharges a low croon before the industrial heft of "Devil From Hell" asserts itself over the chorus.

"It announces we're basically coming here to kill it as much as we can," said Spencer of the single. "I found my own way and made my stance. This is the best way to introduce the world to this band. We're ready to make a fucking wave."

Read the lyrics to "Devil From Hell" directly below and listen to the song at the bottom of the page.

Psychosexual, "Devil From Hell" Lyrics

I was shot straight out of flames

Here to get my fortune and fame

I have only one burning desire

To set with motherfuckin' world on fire I'm — I'm a fuckin' devil from Hell

A devil from Hell

I'm — I'm a devil from Hell

A motherfuckin' devil from Hell I am here to rule mankind

You'll be damn sure I'm gonna get mine

I've been through shit and still stand tall

I will fucking destroy you all I'm — I'm a fuckin' devil from Hell

A devil from Hell

I'm — I'm a fuckin' devil from Hell

A motherfuckin' devil from Hell I have only one burning desire

To set this motherfuckin' world on fire I'm — I'm a fuckin' devil from Hell

A devil from Hell

I'm — I'm a devil from Hell

A motherfuckin' devil from Hell

This new song also serves as the relaunch of the band, who reversed course after releasing one record last year with the sentiment that "Devil From Hell" was the optimal way to introduce Psychosexual's music and presentation and set expectations.

“When you make records, they’re like snapshots in time. We made the first thing pretty fast, and I just threw it out independently," Spencer recently told the "Drag the Waters" podcast. He further explained, "And we had started the next record right away, and ‘Devil From Hell‘ happened. And I’m, like, ‘Fuck, man. I really like this. I wish this would have been the first thing that we dropped.'"

The rise of this new group comes after Spencer's departure from Five Finger Death Punch. In late 2018, Spencer released a statement announcing he was officially stepping down as the band's drummer after joining the band back in 2005. He cited "rigorous physical wear and tear" on his body and attributed this to his inability to perform at a level he was personally satisfied with.

