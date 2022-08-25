Since his exit from Five Finger Death Punch, drummer Jeremy Spencer has remained active, primarily with his Psycho Synner band. But he's taking things an even heavier direction launching the new death metal group, Semi-Rotted.

The group has just released their debut EP, Deader Than Dead, and two of the songs can be heard below. The group features Spencer, who is now fronting the band, with guitarist Shawn McGhee, bassist Alessandro "AP" Paveri and drummer Steve Carey. Plus, also of note is that Lorna Shore's Will Ramos turns up on the track "Torture Congregation," which is one of the two tracks featured below. The other featured track is "Shotgun Symphony," while the four-song collection also features "Hammer Teeth" and the Deader Than Dead title track.

"I kept hearing Lorna Shore on [SiriusXM's] Liquid Metal and on playlists," Spencer recalls. "Will does really unique things with his voice. It's amazing. When they were in Las Vegas, I went to the show and I was blown away. We reached out, and Will sent back his vocal in like two days. He's at the top of genre. It's a killer collaboration."

While known for a more commercially accessible brand of heavy music, Spencer says he's been a fan of death metal dating back to high school, counting off Death and Obituary as favorites. He recalls catching Obituary on tour with Sacred Reich, adding, "I'd never seen anything like it, but it was fucking awesome."

"I became a fan all over again," says Spencer upon revisiting his love of death metal with new music. "I decided, 'I'm going to do a record like this.'"

Of the new set, Spencer states, "When you listen to this, I hope you have a fun and solid listening experience," he leaves off. "It's meant to listen to from start to finish. Enjoy each moment. It kicks your ass, grabs you, and doesn't let you go."

You can pick up the Deader Than Dead EP here and check out the artwork, track listing and two songs below.

Semi-Rotted featuring Will Ramos, "Torture Congregation"

Semi-Rotted, "Shotgun Symphony"

Semi-Rotted, Deader Than Dead EP Artwork + Track Listing

semi-rotted deader than dead ep artwork Chop Chop Records loading...

1. Shotgun Symphony

2. Torture Congregation (feat. Will Ramos)

3. Hammer Teeth

4. Deader Than Dead