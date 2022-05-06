Jeris Johnson Gives Slayer’s ‘Raining Blood’ a ‘Future Grunge’ Makeover With ZillaKami

You've heard Slayer's "Raining Blood" likely hundreds of thousands of times, but never quite like this. Jeris Johnson, who has emerged from the TikTok world, has partnered with City Morgue member ZillaKami to give the Slayer classic a fresh makeover for 2022.

You likely remember Johnson from last year's classic reimagining of "Last Resort" with the members of Papa Roach or his work with Bring Me the Horizon on a remix of "Can You Feel My Heart." Now he's back adding some fearsome beats, a doomier vibe and some in your face aggression to Slayer's sonic assault, encapsulating what he refers to as "future grunge."

Johnson says, “‘Raining Blood’ is a song I made exclusively to piss off old rock fans. Also, ‘cause it was my fav song on Guitar Hero 3. I was just in the mood to make some loud ass mosh pit type shit and what better to sample than one of the best guitar riffs of all time. I wanna light the room on fire every time I play live, and this is the track that’s gonna do it. I asked ZillaKami to hop on and lend his energy to it and I’m very thankful he did because he fucking crushed it. Make it rain blood.”

ZillaKami chimed in, “I had mad fun creating 'Raining Blood' with Jeris, cant wait for you to hear it.”

You can check out the cinematic Brendan Barone directed video below, and if you like what you hear and see, the song is available to pick up at this location.

Jeris Johnson Featuring ZillaKami, "Raining Blood" (Slayer Cover)

In other news, Jeris Johnson is hitting the road in the coming months in support of his I WANT BLOOD / I want love album, joining the Korn / Evanescence trek with Helmet in August. There are also several festival dates on his tour schedule as well. See all his tour dates below and get your tickets here.

Jeris Johnson 2022 Tour Dates

May 6 - Seal Beach, Calif. @ Affliction Clothing

May 27 - Arlington, Texas @ So What Fest

Aug. 16 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 18 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 23 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 24 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 26 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 27 - Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Aug. 28 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theatre

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival