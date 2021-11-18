Jerry Cantrell Announces Global Livestream Event

Jerry Cantrell fans worldwide will soon have a chance to connect with his music through an upcoming global livestream event. Dubbed "An Evening With Jerry Cantrell," the singer-guitarist will be beaming out to screens worldwide on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Cantrell is actually in Los Angeles today (Nov. 18) to recorded his performance that will be a mixture of music within an intimate setting as well as Q&A session hosted by actor/comedian Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs, Curb Your Enthusiasm). You can expect to get some insights behind some of the music as well as the six-song set.

The show comes as the Alice in Chains musician is currently supporting his latest solo album, Brighten, which arrived last month. The album features the lead single "Atone," as well as the title track and "Siren Song." The livestream is expected to serve as a showcase for his new material, with many of the musicians [Tyler Bates, Greg Puciato, Gil Sharone, George Adrian, Vincent Jones, Michael Rozon) who joined him on the record expected to be part of the performance.

"An Evening With Jerry Cantrell" will be a ticketed livestream taking place at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on Dec. 1 for North and South American Audience, Dec. 2 at 6PM JST for Asian, Australian and New Zealand audiences and Dec. 2 at 6PM GMT for U.K., European and African audiences. The livestream will take place via Moment House at this location. There are also T-shirt and signed vinyl bundle options as well. Ticket holders can stream the event for 24 hours.

The worldwide livestream will be Cantrell's last show of 2021, but he's expected to return to the road in 2022 in support of the new album. North American dates are already booked, starting on March 24 in St. Paul, Minn. See all of his scheduled dates and get ticketing info here.