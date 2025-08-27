According to three members of the metalcore band Jesus Piece, the group has been "dead for some time," but one members appears to be trying to continue on without them.

In a new posting shared to the group's Instagram account, guitarist David Updike, guitarist John DiStefano and drummer Luis Aponte confirmed their split and addressed that it seems as though singer Aaron Heard is trying to continue without them.

What Did Jesus Piece's Members Say About Their Split?

In their posting to the band's Instgram, the three members shared a caption that read "2015-2025."

After sharing a photo, the band's statement appears on a second slide. It reads as follows:

Jesus Piece Has been dead for some time. A member quit abruptly for personal reasons and we felt wrong continuing without him. Anything you see associated with this name or similar, playing our music and using our art, is not related to anything we worked for over the last 10 years. We are proud of everything we did and it changed our lives forever. To try and continue that without us or in spite of us is a mockery of what we've done and tried to do. Thank you all for everything! - Lu, John, Dave

What About Aaron Heard?

What is noticeable about the statement was that the only member not mentioned that did not sign the statement was vocalist Aaron Heard. The singer also posted to his socials an Oct. 25 appearance at the One Big Party festival in Phoenix.

Within the posting, the band is billed as Je$us Piece and even Heard's own Instagram account now lists him as "Proud papa & vocals for JE$US PIECE."

Who Were Jesus Piece?

The metalcore band Jesus Piece formed in Philadelphia in 2015. The band eventually signed to Southern Lord Records who put out their debut album Only Self back in 2018.

The five-piece band also issued a trio of EPs and followed Only Self with their only other full length album, ... So Unknown, in 2023.

That same year also saw the exit of bassist Anthony Marinaro. He had since been replaced twice in the band with Alexander Cejas most recently holding down the bass spot as a touring musician with the group. It is not known whether Marinaro is the band member that "quit abruptly" that the other three members were mentioning.