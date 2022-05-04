Joan Jett Fires Back at Ted Nugent – His Punishment Is Being Ted Nugent

Remember when Ted Nugent's panties were in a twist because Rolling Stone included Joan Jett on their "100 Greatest Guitarists" list, and he made some insulting comments about it as a result? Jett has now fired back at Nugent in a new interview with NME, stating that it's a punishment that "he has to live with being Ted Nugent."

Nugent went off about Jett in a livestream video about the Rolling Stone list, which appears to have been originally published in 2003. After naming the guitarists he feels are the best, he said, "So I just mentioned some killer, monster guitar players, huh? Some of the best that ever lived. But when you see the Rolling Stone magazine list of greatest guitar players, they list Joan Jett but not [Styx's] Tommy Shaw."

"You have to have shit for brains and you have to be a soulless, soulless prick to put Joan Jett," he continued, adding that he "loves" Jett and has great memories with lesbians... how that's relevant to being a talented guitarist, we aren't quite sure.

Nugent didn't make the list at all, and Jett, who was ranked No. 87, apparently agreed with that decision, remarking that he shouldn't be on it.

"Is that his implication... that he should be on the list instead of me?" Jett questioned. "Well, that’s just typical – it’s what I’ve dealt with my whole life, being written off. Ted Nugent has to live with being Ted Nugent. He has to be in that body, so that’s punishment enough.”

“He’s not a tough guy," she continued. "He plays tough guy, but this is the guy who shit his pants – literally – so he didn’t have to go in the Army... So this, is the tough guy who’s running around America, stirring things up against each other.”

Jett has a couple of shows booked with The Blackhearts for later this month before embarking on the long-awaited Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison, which kicks off in mid-June. See all of her upcoming dates on her website.