Ted Nugent Criticizes Joan Jett’s Inclusion on Rolling Stone’s List of 100 Greatest Guitarists

Ted Nugent has been making a lot of headlines recently, and not in a good way. Most recently, he criticized Rolling Stone Magazine for including Joan Jett on their list of "100 Greatest Guitarists" while on a Jan. 30 YouTube livestream. You can check out the video below.

Nugent started by praising Angus Young (AC/DC), Eddie Van Halen (Van Halen), Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Neal Schon (Journey), Joe Bonamassa, Derek St. Holmes, Tommy Shaw (Styx) and Rickey Medlocke (Lynyrd Skynyrd). He then says, "So I just mentioned some killer, monster guitar players, huh? Some of the best that ever lived. But when you see the Rolling Stone magazine list of greatest guitar players, they list Joan Jett but not Tommy Shaw," (as transcribed by Blabbermouth).

"How do you list the top 100 guitar players and not list Derek St. Holmes?" he continued. "How do you do that? You do that by lying. The same way you get Grandmaster Flash in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You do that by lying. You have to be a liar. You have to have shit for brains and you have to be a soulless, soulless prick to put Joan Jett… [I] love Joan. Some of my greatest memories include lesbians. I love the lesbians; it's a cocktail of wonderment.

"By the way, if Grandmaster Flash is in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and Joan Jett is on the list of top 100 guitar players, then I'm Caitlyn Jenner's boy toy," he adds.

In November, Nugent also said he wants to give Kyle Rittenhouse a lifetime supply of ammunition and start a gun training class in his name. The same month, he also released a pro-gun rallying cry called "Come and Take It."