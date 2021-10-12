Anthrax's Joey Belladonna was recently asked about the likelihood of his influential thrash metal act being inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame, and his answer takes much into consideration.

After all, Anthrax, going by the institution's stipulation for artist eligibility coming 25 years after one's first recording, have been eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2009. They join other metal bands such as Judas Priest and Motorhead who aren't yet in.

So what does Belladonna, Anthrax's longtime lead vocalist who first appeared on the group's 1985 album Spreading the Disease, think about that? Watch the video near the bottom of this post.

For starters, Belladonna says he's "never had a discussion with anybody, I don't think anybody's ever [has]," regarding Anthrax in the Rock Hall. (See his reply at 18:24 into the interview.)

Still, as he further explains to Misplaced Straws, "Maybe on their own time, they may have talked to someone, or they had a discussion — I've never had any. Once in a while, I might have said to somebody, 'You wonder if, by the time your time is up, are you gonna get in?'"

But, Belladonna continues, "What is the Hall of Fame now? Sometimes when they pick stuff, you got The Four Tops in there, or an R&B band. There are all kinds of different genres. It's like, 'Who's next?' There's a lot of bands that we both can name who should be in, but are not — and we're not. Who is more worthy of it?"

Professional backlash against the Rock Hall has included Corey Taylor claiming Slipknot would reject a Rock Hall nod. KISS' Gene Simmons called it "disgusting" that Iron Maiden haven't been inducted. The Rock Hall has previously responded to snub claims.

"I hate even thinking about that stuff," the Anthrax singer adds. "How Rush just got in there not too long ago. I wouldn't want to put myself in that position to compare anything. I don't know how they pick; I'd love to sit around and listen to to … how they figure [it] out."

But what about Anthrax? "We've done some cool stuff," Belladonna said matter-of-factly. "If we were to get in [the Rock Hall] by any chance, I think there's a nice story there. There's some cool stuff there."

The Rock Hall's Class of 2021 performer inductees are Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner. The induction ceremony takes place in Cleveland later this month. Rage Against the Machine, New York Dolls, Devo and Maiden were among the 2021 rock nominees that didn't make it in.

Anthrax celebated their 40th anniversary this year with a video series chronicling their history called Anthrax 40. Belladonna recently covered Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" with Steel Panther.

Anthrax's Joey Belladonna Talks to Misplaced Straws - Oct. 11, 2021