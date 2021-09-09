John Corabi ‘Not Even Remotely Interested’ in Rejoining Motley Crue

Former Motley Crue vocalist John Corabi is “not even remotely interested” in rejoining the group. His statement comes after rumors spread of Crue secretly rehearsing with Corabi following Vince Neil’s less-than-stellar 2021 solo performances.

Motley Crue will embark on a massive stadium tour with Def Leppard in 2022. Some fans have questioned whether Vince Neil will be ready for the run of shows, though Neil has begun taking steps to get into better shape by undergoing fat burning treatments. Those same fans began to invoke Corabi’s name, hoping the singer could step in and potentially save the tour.

Corabi took to Facebook to address rumors of his return to Crue, denying them all while wishing the band the very best on their stadium tour:

Ok Gang,

I’ve recieved a TON of messages from a lot of you who have unfortunately fallen for this “CROCK OF SHIT!!!!” Here’s the real deal…

I can categorically state here once and for all that the chances of my “return” to Motley are 0%….

1) There is No Way, Nikki ordered an ultimatum to Vince, and used me as leverage!

2) There were absolutely ZERO secret rehearsals…

And 3) After my incredibly STUPID portrayal in “The Dirt Movie,” and the ludicrous shitty statements of one of the band members in regards to my contributions and lack of “writing talents,” yours truly is NOT even remotely interested in doing that again…Don’t buy into the “CLICK BAIT BULLSHIT!!!!!” I wish TOMMY, NIKKI, MICK, and VINCE the best on their tour, and their future endeavors!!!!

Out,

Crabby

Corabi will release his autobiography, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, in April 2022. The book was co-written by Motley Crue historian Paul Miles and will be released via Rare Bird Books.