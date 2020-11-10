System of a Down’s John Dolmayan: ‘This Election Is Not Over’

System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan's politics didn't stop the band from releasing their first new music in 15 years last Friday. Still, since the presidential election in the U.S. that same week, the musician is towing President Trump's incredulous line that the results, which deny Trump a second term, are fraudulent.

That claim is baseless, as the New York Times noted in the wake of challenger Joe Biden's defeat of Trump that brought both the popular vote and an electoral college victory. But Dolmayan has aligned with other Trump supporters who are refusing the outcome and arguing for intervention in court.

"This election is not over," the System of a Down member asserted in a lengthy Instagram update last week (Nov. 7), "nor should it be without complete transparency."

In the same post, Dolmayan said, "If the will of the American people is that Joe Biden is president then so be it but only if he achieved this without fraud or collusion. This president has been under attack for nearly five years by all media both social and otherwise along with massive corporations and the lifelong politicians who have been actively attacking him since he decided to run."

At this point, Dolmayan has a reputation in the rock world for his right-leaning political stances, specifically ones that prop up Trump. In the recent past, the musician has called Trump "the greatest friend to minorities," labeled liberals as cowards and decried the idea of "cancel culture."

But that doesn't mean the percussionist's beliefs impede on System of a Down. And the group's singer, Serj Tankian, has previously come to the defense of Dolmayan, saying he loves and respects his bandmate "irrespective of our extremely polarized political commentary and differences."

If the will of the American people is that Joe Biden is president then so be it but only if he achieved this without fraud or collusion. This president has been under attack for nearly five years by all media both social and otherwise along with massive corporations and the lifelong politicians who have been actively attacking him since he decided to run. Why?He dealt with a worldwide pandemic crisis and a total shutdown of the economy perpetuated and instigated by his opponents in the hopes that our economy would crash and that he would be blamed . Massive violent protests ( they will go away if Biden is elected )that were most certainly instigated by his opposition to destabilize our nation and erode trust in our system. If Biden wins all of these protests will disappear and there will be a quick end to the pandemic , don’t fall for it. You will probably never see another non politician run for this office again ,that is our loss. This election is not over nor should it be without complete transparency.

President Trump has yet to concede the election in a move that bucks convention and further widens America's ideological split. As reported by the Guardian, Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors to probe allegations of voter irregularities despite a complete lack of evidence.