John Petrucci + Ernie Ball Music Man Announce 20th Anniversary Guitar Line

Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Ernie Ball Music Man are celebrating 20 years in business together with a limited edition 20th Anniversary line of Petrucci guitars.

The 20th Anniversary JP line will be a limited run, and the company is also offering a limited 20th anniversary edition of the Majesty guitar as well, available in either 6 or 7-string versions.

To mark the occasion, Petrucci also shot a 20th anniversary mini-documentary with the company that you can view below, with footage dating back to the early 2000s. In the short, you can trace the evolution of Petrucci's guitar through discussions with the guitarist, as well as Sterling Ball and members of the Ernie Ball Music Man engineer and product development team.

“I can’t even express how proud I am of the success of my line of guitars with Ernie Ball Music Man, it blows my mind,” the guitarist states. “I think the coolest thing about it is that we did it on our own terms. That commitment… from the first conversation I had with Sterling about creating guitars, that came from an authentic place.”

The 20th Anniversary John Petrucci guitar features a flamed maple top with a forearm scoop seated in a Honey Butter Burst finished Honduran mahogany body. This special signature is equipped with unique options, including a grain-filled Mahogany bolt-on design, an Ebony fretboard with unique gold acrylic JP/shield inlays, a combination of gold and black hardware, and a laser-etched anniversary tremolo backplate.

The 20th anniversary Majesty features a flamed maple shield seated in a Honey Butter Burst finished Honduran mahogany body. This special Majesty is equipped with unique options, including a grain-filled Mahogany neck-thru design, Ebony fretboard with unique gold acrylic JP/shield inlays, a combination of gold and black hardware, and a laser-etched anniversary tremolo backplate.

In addition, the 2021 Majesty model comes with three new finish options - Hydrospace, which has a maple top, Titan Blue and Lava Flow. These now join the Enchanted Forest, Smoked Pearl and Ember Glow finishes.

See the JP 20th Collection here and the Majesty 20th Collection here, with photos also available below.

Ernie Ball Music Man X John Petrucci: 20th Anniversary Signature Collection

John Petrucci Ernie Ball Music Man JP + Majesty 20th Anniversary Photos

