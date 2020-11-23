John Lydon, the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd frontman also known as Johnny Rotten, suffered a flea bite to his penis.

The injury accompanied several others on his body after the musician harbored a group of squirrels in his home in Los Angeles, as the U.K.'s Daily Star recounted in an exclusive story last week (Nov. 21).

Still, the rocker said he's "not going to blame the poor little squirrels," even though the flea infestation was undoubtedly due to his befriending of a bunch of the furry rodents.

"I looked down there this morning at my willy and there's a fucking flea bite on it," Lydon reported of the aftermath of his ad hoc squirrel rescue. "And there's another one on the inside of my leg."

He continued, "The bites, wow, last night was murder because of it. The itching, too. It's such a poxy thing to get caught out on. The only way around it … is to Vaseline my legs."

The tale first came to light in Lydon's recent book I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, released last month. In the tome, the Sex Pistols icon tells of how he let the squirrels into his Venice Beach abode.

Lydon added that he hopes the squirrels "don't get the wrong idea" after he took them in.

"I'm determined to keep my squirrel friends independent," he continued. "There's no petting. If they want to nudge up that's fine, but I know it's for a peanut and not because I'm lovely."

Now 64, Lydon's name still frequently pops up in the press. But it's not usually for getting bit on the "willy."

Over the past couple of years, the punk legend who holds British, Irish and American citizenship has mainly made headlines for his support of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In September, photos of Lydon sporting a MAGA shirt inflamed the Internet anew after they made the rounds on social media. Then, earlier this month, the musician offered a heated defense of Trump on British TV.