Jonathan Davis Issues Alternate Country Version of ‘What It Is’

Korn may have taken a few by surprise recording the Charlie Daniels Band's country classic "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" earlier this year, but apparently the country fascination is still continuing. Singer Jonathan Davis has recorded an alternative country version of his song "What It Is" that just arrived.

The track initially featured as the album closer on Davis' 2018 solo album, Black Labyrinth, serving as the lead single. It climbed all the way to No. 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart back in 2018. But the song has now resurfaced with a bit more slide guitar twang to it.

Revisit the lyrics to the powerful song below:

Pretty soon you have to deal

With the truth behind the way you feel

And I'd rather never know I would do anything anything

Not to bring who I am to meet me

This useless suffering

Ugly part of me is screwing me

As it feeds me But it is what it is

You don't know how to live with what it is

But it is what it is

It may seem impossible

But I will embrace who I really am

If it's a son of a bitch or a terrified kid

Then that's what it is Pretty soon you'll have to face

You're a virus called the human race

And I'll never never know I have done everything everything

Not to feel what it is I'm feeling

This basement devil is kicking the ass

Of my angel on the ceiling But it is what it is

You don't know how to live with what it is

But it is what it is

It may seem impossible

But I will embrace who I really am

If it's a son of a bitch or a terrified kid

Then that's what it is Don't push me, don't kill me

What it is cause it is what it is

Don't play games, don't mess with

What it is cause it is what it is

Don't ask me, don't tell me

What it is cause it is what it is

Don't push me, don't kill me

What it is cause it is what it is

Don't run from where you come from

Cause it is what it is

And I

And I But it is what it is

You don't know how to live with what it is

But it is what it is

It may seem impossible

But I will embrace who I really am

If it's a son of a bitch or a terrified kid

Then that's what it is

Davis has also made the alternate country version of "What It Is" available via a variety of platforms. Be sure to check it out and add it to your collection here. Listen to both versions below.

Jonathan Davis, "What It Is" (Country Version)

Jonathan Davis, "What It Is" (Original Version)