Jonathan Davis Issues Alternate Country Version of ‘What It Is’
Korn may have taken a few by surprise recording the Charlie Daniels Band's country classic "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" earlier this year, but apparently the country fascination is still continuing. Singer Jonathan Davis has recorded an alternative country version of his song "What It Is" that just arrived.
The track initially featured as the album closer on Davis' 2018 solo album, Black Labyrinth, serving as the lead single. It climbed all the way to No. 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart back in 2018. But the song has now resurfaced with a bit more slide guitar twang to it.
Revisit the lyrics to the powerful song below:
Pretty soon you have to deal
With the truth behind the way you feel
And I'd rather never know
I would do anything anything
Not to bring who I am to meet me
This useless suffering
Ugly part of me is screwing me
As it feeds me
But it is what it is
You don't know how to live with what it is
But it is what it is
It may seem impossible
But I will embrace who I really am
If it's a son of a bitch or a terrified kid
Then that's what it is
Pretty soon you'll have to face
You're a virus called the human race
And I'll never never know
I have done everything everything
Not to feel what it is I'm feeling
This basement devil is kicking the ass
Of my angel on the ceiling
But it is what it is
You don't know how to live with what it is
But it is what it is
It may seem impossible
But I will embrace who I really am
If it's a son of a bitch or a terrified kid
Then that's what it is
Don't push me, don't kill me
What it is cause it is what it is
Don't play games, don't mess with
What it is cause it is what it is
Don't ask me, don't tell me
What it is cause it is what it is
Don't push me, don't kill me
What it is cause it is what it is
Don't run from where you come from
Cause it is what it is
And I
And I
But it is what it is
You don't know how to live with what it is
But it is what it is
It may seem impossible
But I will embrace who I really am
If it's a son of a bitch or a terrified kid
Then that's what it is
Davis has also made the alternate country version of "What It Is" available via a variety of platforms. Be sure to check it out and add it to your collection here. Listen to both versions below.
Jonathan Davis, "What It Is" (Country Version)
Jonathan Davis, "What It Is" (Original Version)
