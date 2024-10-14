What Jonathan Davis + David Silveria Said About 30th Anniversary of Korn’s First Album

Korn's Jonathan Davis and the band's former drummer David Silveria have both shared their reflections on the band's breakout, self-titled 1994 album that just recently marked its 30th anniversary.

What Jonathan Davis Said About the 30th Anniversary of 'Korn'

Korn's debut album was a significant one, a record that many credit for inspiring the nu metal movement of bands that would become dominant at the end of the 1990s carrying over into the early 2000s. In fact, Korn's own career saw an upswing as more bands came along to join in the format push by radio stations to the heavier sound.

The album was also a showcase for the very personal songwriting and unburdening of Jonathan Davis' anguish at the time and the singer made note of that in his reflections on the 30th anniversary of the album.

"I can't believe you're 30 years old. I'm so proud of this record, it changed so many things in my life," said Davis through his Facebook page.

"I remember my 24 year old self so nervous that I had opened my heart for the world to feel the pain I was going through at that time. It's so incredible it helped so many with their journey through the darkness we all know so well," he added.

The singer then shared thanks to those involved in the album. "@ross_robinson thank you for capturing every emotional breath I took, the sound of my teeth grinding from the tension in my body. My brothers @munky_korn, @brianheadwelch, @fieldykorn @silveriadavid you guys gave me the most incredible music to do what I do. You guys made me feel safe and I'm forever grateful," he continued. He then offered, "To everyone that listened to this record, thank you with all my being. It gave me strength and this amazing feeling I wasn't all alone in al this. Here's to many more years!!!! I love you all."

What David Silveria Said About the 30th Anniversary of 'Korn'

Korn's former drummer David Silveria also had fond recollections of the band's breakout album while speaking on Instagram.

"When I was 10yrs old I got my first drum set. That’s when I knew I wanted to play music for people everywhere. Then I met the guys and it all came true," he explained. "But none of it would have happened without the fans all over the world. Thanks to you my childhood dream came true."

He continues, "The right five guys came together at the perfect time and made history. I have the sincerest gratitude towards the guys for their amazing creativity, their absolute dedication and hard work and their commitment to the band. I love you guys so much!"

He concluded, "Thank you to all for giving me this amazing blessed life! 30yrs and it feels like yesterday! I love you all."

The Evolution of David Silveria's Korn Relationship

Seeing Davis and Silveria both complimentary of each other and acknowledging their respective roles from the first album is something that has to be heartwarming for Korn fans.

It also shows the evolution of Silveria's relationship with the band. In 2013, the drummer started offering a few digs at the Korn lineup of the time noting that he would "restore the groove" if ever invited back to the band. He also offered his critique of Korn's decision making. Davis then responded in an interview that there was no plan for Silveria's return. That led to more public rebukes by Silveria against his former group and a lawsuit looking for a financial payout of the band's profits since his exit.

In 2019, Korn filed suit against Silveria for an alleged violation of their breakup agreement in which the drummer had demanded royalty payments that he was not entitled to. Later that year, Silveria revealed in an interview that his exit from the band was a case of miscommunication combined with his recovery from an injury he had suffered. He also shared that he had reached out individually to all the members of the band to apologize for his past "immature" comments made when the band did not invite him to return to the group.

Fast forward to modern day and it feels like both Silveria and Davis are showing some mutual respect for their past together after going through that rocky period over the last decade.

Korn's Debut Album By the Numbers

Korn's self-titled debut album arrived on Oct. 11, 1994. The album was produced by Ross Robinson. "Blind" was the lead single, which barely got a sniff at Alternative radio hitting No. 49. However, it would go on to become one of their more popular songs over the years and is their most played song over the course of their touring career.

"Need To," "Shoots and Ladders" and "Clown" were also issued as singles off the album, but didn't manage to chart at radio.

The album's success was a bit more grassroots in nature, eventually peaking at No. 72 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. That said, audiences have definitely embraced it as their fanbase grew and it's now been certified as a double-platinum album.