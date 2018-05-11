Jonathan Davis Has ‘Basic Needs’ in Eclectic New Song

While the previously released songs " Everyone " and " What it Is " leaned on heavier, more theatrical and anthemic elements, "Basic Needs" hits on a different dynamic altogether. "Basic Needs" is largely atmospheric, relying on synth loops. The back half of the track is less conventional, discharging Middle-Eastern elements that eventually clash with a wall of thick, distorted bass.

"There's a level of enlightenment I want to achieve," says Davis, who was inspired by the Ganzfeld Experiment on this album. "With all of the bullshit going, everyone is stuck on their fucking cell phones. This takes us way out of that. No matter how hard you try to fight bad things in your life, life will be what it is. It's up to you to accept that, combat it, and move forward, or it's up to you to be in denial. Then, it becomes a thorn in your side until you finally deal with it. This is it. Just deal with it."