D.R.I. / Gang Green Bassist Josh Pappe Dead at 53

D.R.I. / Gang Green bassist Josh Pappe has died at age 53. Gang Green have paid tribute to their former bandmate, though no cause of death has been revealed yet.

Pappe played with D.R.I. during two separate runs in the 1980s, committing his bass to the Dirty Rotten LP, Dealing With It, Crossover and 4 of a Kind. The bassist left D.R.I. in 1989, joining Gang Green that same year. Pappe played on Gang Green’s 1990 live album, Can’t LIVE Without It, before bowing out of the band in 1991.

From 1991 until his death, Pappe lived a life outside of performing music. Gang Green paid tribute to their former bassist via Facebook:

Agnostic Front vocalist Roger Miret reminisced about his time with Pappe, sharing a photo of themselves as “close friends”:

RIP Josh Pappe ... Man what a horrible month this has been... lost some really close friends. I always loved this pic of me and Josh from our “crossover” heydays... rest easy old friend. Condolences to his family and the old DRI bandmates.

We’d like to offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Josh Pappe. Rest in peace.