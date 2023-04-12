Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has been through the wringer of substance abuse. But he ultimately emerged a sober musician, which he credited to his Christian faith in an April 6 interview with the podcast On the Road to Rock With Clint Switzer.

After all, it's been a long road for the drummer: Castronovo was fired from Journey in 2015 following a domestic violence arrest, as Ultimate Classic Rock reported. But he returned to the band in 2021 and is now back on the gig circuit with Journey. Currently, the classic rock group is touring North America with fellow rockers Toto, despite the fact that Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain is amid litigation with founding guitarist Neal Schon over the band's finances, the dispute frequently spilling into negative remarks.

But back in the day with Journey, Castronovo said he did enough drugs to have "killed a Rhino." Looking back, he gave Jesus all the credit for keeping him alive.

READ MORE: Rapper T-Pain Covers Journey Song

"I don't take anything for granted now," Castronovo says. "Honestly bro — and I'm not blowing this up or hyping it — I should be dead." (via Blabbermouth)

He explains, "The amount of drugs that I was using would have killed a rhino. I was in deep. And I'm just grateful to be alive. I give all glory to Jesus Christ. If it wasn't for Christ pulling me out of that, I'd be dead."

He adds, "For me, every day is, like… I go around with my drum tech, every once in a while, at these [Journey] shows. And I'm like, 'Dude, I'm back in the band. Isn't this amazing?' We pinch ourselves. I used to do that before, but now… I'm grateful to have my wife back, my kids and my grandkids. And to be able to do what I love."

Journey, who formed in 1973, recently released the album Freedom. During a separate interview this month, Castronovo said he'd like to collaborate with Slipknot singer Corey Taylor. Journey still have U.S. dates left with Toto. Get Journey tickets here.

Help is available if you or someone you know is struggling with drugs. Contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or text 1-800-487-4889.

Get Loudwire's newsletter and the Loudwire app for all of the rock and metal news.

Journey's Deen Castronovo on On the Road to Rock With Clint Switzer - April 6, 2023