Neal Schon Teases Potential Return of Co-Founding Journey Member

In a tweet this week, Neal Schon, the guitarist of Journey who's the last remaining original member of the influential arena rockers, teased the return of a fellow Journey co-founder to the band.

Schon's post emerged amid a legal tangle between him and current Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain. The two are opposing each other in a lawsuit centered on the band's finances. On Sunday (Nov. 27), Schon offered a not-so-veiled clue that he wants early Journey keyboardist Gregg Rolie to replace Cain. (Cain himself supplanted Rolie in 1980.)

See the tweet near the bottom of this post.

"[Two] original founding members," Schon wrote alongside a photo of him and Rolie on Twitter. "I think my brother Gregg Rolie should join us for [the] 2023 tour. What do you think, friends? He will spice it up, and we will have a great variety of songs to choose from."

Journey's 2023 "Freedom Tour" celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band is set to begin in January. Another rock band that was big in the '80s, Toto, will support them.

The legal battle between Schon and Cain hinges on an American Express card associated with Nomota, the company they established in 1998 to handle Journey's business dealings. In October, Schon filed a lawsuit against Cain, claiming the keyboardist "improperly restricted" his access. Subsequently, Cain accused Schon of misusing the card, alleging "excessive spending and [an] extravagant lifestyle."

Earlier this year, former Journey lead vocalist Steve Perry, who sings on the band's hit singles such as "Don't Stop Believin'" (1981) and "Open Arms" (1982), filed suit against Schon and Cain alleging trademark infringement. Journey was formed in San Francisco in 1973 by former members of Santana, Steve Miller Band and Frumious Bandersnatch.

See Journey's tour dates under the tweet.

Neal Schon Tweet - Nov. 27, 2022

Journey + Toto 2023 North American Tour Dates

Feb. 4 – Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Ctr

Feb. 5 – Charlottesville, Va. @ Jones Arena

Feb. 8 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Feb. 10 – Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

Feb. 11 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Feb. 14 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 17 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Feb. 19 – Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Feb. 22 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr

Feb. 23 – Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

Feb. 26 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans

March 1 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 3 – State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Ctr

March 4 – Hartford, Ct. @ XL Ctr

March 8 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Ctr

March 9 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr

March 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

March 13 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 16 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Ctr

March 17 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall

March 20 – Champaign, Ill. @ State Farm Ctr

March 21 – Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena

March 24 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Premier Ctr

March 25 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 28 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

March 31 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Ctr

April 1 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

April 4 – San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Ctr

April 7 – Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena

April 8 – Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

April 11 – Casper, Wyo. @ Wyoming Center

April 13 – Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena

April 14 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

April 17 – Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena

April 19 – Stockton, Calif. @ Stockton Arena

April 22 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena

April 23 – Fresno, Calif. @ SaveMart Ctr

April 25 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena