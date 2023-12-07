After announcing their 19th album, Invincible Shield, earlier this year alongside a pair of singles — "Panic Attack" and "Trial by Fire" — Judas Priest have finally revealed the complete track listing for the March 8 record. Another teaser clip of an unnamed new song is here too.

Invincible Shield will feature 10 tracks, plus three bonus tracks, including songs such as "The Serpent and the King," "Gates of Hell," "Giants in the Sky." It all sounds very metal as Priest get ready to release the successor to 2018's Firepower.

See all of the song titles further down the page.

As for that new song teaser, which can be heard in Judas Priest's X (formerly Twitter) post below. It takes fans right back to the late '70s and early '80s, with Rob Halford belting out a couple of piercing lines.

Judas Priest, New Song Teaser + Track Reveal

Invincible Shield Release Date + Pre-Order

Invincible Shield will be released on March 8 next year. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Judas Priest, Invincible Shield Album Art + Track Listing

Judas Priest, 'Invincible Shield' Epic loading...

01. "Panic Attack"

02."The Serpent And The King"

03."Invincible Shield"

04."Devil In Disguise"

05."Gates Of Hell"

06."Crown Of Horns"

07."As God Is My Witness"

08."Trial By Fire"

09."Escape From Reality"

10."Sons Of Thunder"

11."Giants In The Sky"

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

12."Fight Of Your Life"

13."Vicious Circle"

14."The Lodger"

Judas Priest on Tour

Judas Priest will embark on a U.S. tour with Swedish power metal icons Sabaton from April 18 through May 22.

