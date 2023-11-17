Judas Priest has released a new single titled "Trial by Fire," the second offering off their upcoming album Invincible Shield.

The new song arrives roughly a month after Invincible Shield lead single "Panic Attack," a punchy power-metal anthem that features epic synthesizer licks alongside the band's signature twin-guitar attack. The full album arrives on March 8.

"Trial by Fire" features a more restrained, tension-building pace than "Panic Attack," as Rob Halford sings about being wrongly accused of unspecified misdeeds: "Bound and abused / Branded a liar / I have endured / Trial by fire."

Read the lyrics and listen to the song further down the page.

What to Expect From Judas Priest's 'Invincible Shield'

Invincible Shield will mark Judas Priest's 19th studio album and their first since 2018's Firepower. Halford said that Priest considered making Firepower their last album, but its overwhelmingly positive reception inspired them to keep going.

"[Firepower] was so well-received and critically acclaimed," Halford said in 2022. "It was kind of like, 'Is that it? Should we leave it there? Should we leave the party now?' But that record, along with the reception from our friends and in the industry, gave us even more energy and more determination to make another Priest album."

Guitarist Richie Faulkner also said Judas Priest fans could expect some more intricate tunes on Invincible Shield that hark back to the band's '70s work.

"There are definitely a few more twists and turns on this record. There are a few more musical parts," he explained in June. "I've used the word 'progressive' before, and the internet ripped me a new asshole. But it is progressive in the sense that it's not like verse-chorus-verse-chorus-solo-chorus-finish. It's musical part-verse-musical part. It might do a few twists and turns, musically. It veers from the path of it, a bit like 'Sinner' or 'Tyrant' or something like that. So, it's a bit more '70s Priest, which I welcome as a guitar player."

Judas Priest, "Trial By Fire" Lyrics

Shot down in cold blood

Didn’t know my name

No-one understood

So I took the blame

Where I left my mark

When the system fell

You were in my grasp

Hid behind your veil Bound and abused

Branded a liar

I have endured

Trial by fire Hang me out to dry

I broke every rule

Fell right in your trap

Played me for a fool

Catch you safe and sound

Tried to make you mine

Took this holy vow

Then you crossed the line Bound and abused

Branded a liar

Falsely accused

Trial by fire Committed no crime

In my innocence

I have endured trial by fire

Life is so cruel and unbearable

Can’t let you get in my way

What i need now is a miracle

To get through the end of each day Burden of guilt

Branded a liar

whipped and abused

Trial by fire Committed no crime

In my innocence

I have endured trial by fire

Judas Priest, "Trial By Fire"