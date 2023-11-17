Judas Priest Release Second ‘Invincible Shield’ Song ‘Trial By Fire’
Judas Priest has released a new single titled "Trial by Fire," the second offering off their upcoming album Invincible Shield.
The new song arrives roughly a month after Invincible Shield lead single "Panic Attack," a punchy power-metal anthem that features epic synthesizer licks alongside the band's signature twin-guitar attack. The full album arrives on March 8.
"Trial by Fire" features a more restrained, tension-building pace than "Panic Attack," as Rob Halford sings about being wrongly accused of unspecified misdeeds: "Bound and abused / Branded a liar / I have endured / Trial by fire."
What to Expect From Judas Priest's 'Invincible Shield'
Invincible Shield will mark Judas Priest's 19th studio album and their first since 2018's Firepower. Halford said that Priest considered making Firepower their last album, but its overwhelmingly positive reception inspired them to keep going.
"[Firepower] was so well-received and critically acclaimed," Halford said in 2022. "It was kind of like, 'Is that it? Should we leave it there? Should we leave the party now?' But that record, along with the reception from our friends and in the industry, gave us even more energy and more determination to make another Priest album."
Guitarist Richie Faulkner also said Judas Priest fans could expect some more intricate tunes on Invincible Shield that hark back to the band's '70s work.
"There are definitely a few more twists and turns on this record. There are a few more musical parts," he explained in June. "I've used the word 'progressive' before, and the internet ripped me a new asshole. But it is progressive in the sense that it's not like verse-chorus-verse-chorus-solo-chorus-finish. It's musical part-verse-musical part. It might do a few twists and turns, musically. It veers from the path of it, a bit like 'Sinner' or 'Tyrant' or something like that. So, it's a bit more '70s Priest, which I welcome as a guitar player."
Judas Priest, "Trial By Fire" Lyrics
Shot down in cold blood
Didn’t know my name
No-one understood
So I took the blame
Where I left my mark
When the system fell
You were in my grasp
Hid behind your veil
Bound and abused
Branded a liar
I have endured
Trial by fire
Hang me out to dry
I broke every rule
Fell right in your trap
Played me for a fool
Catch you safe and sound
Tried to make you mine
Took this holy vow
Then you crossed the line
Bound and abused
Branded a liar
Falsely accused
Trial by fire
Committed no crime
In my innocence
I have endured trial by fire
Life is so cruel and unbearable
Can’t let you get in my way
What i need now is a miracle
To get through the end of each day
Burden of guilt
Branded a liar
whipped and abused
Trial by fire
Committed no crime
In my innocence
I have endured trial by fire
Judas Priest, "Trial By Fire"
