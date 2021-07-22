Judas Priest’s Rob Halford – ‘Listen to the Scientists, Not the Politicians’

The one and only Metal God has shared some wise advice on the COVID-19 pandemic, urging fans to listen to scientists before politicians.

COVID-19 shut down the planet for over a year, and with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading at an alarming rate, various countries have been locking down once again. In the United States, nearly 50 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but hospitalizations are currently going up.

According to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over 97 percent of people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, while U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says 99.5 percent of COVID deaths are among the unvaccinated. [via CNN]

“Listen to the scientists, not the politicians,” Rob Halford said in a new interview with the All Exce$$ podcast. "Every single one of us has been affected by this pandemic. Every person on the planet, one way or another, has been affected, and we've all had to make the necessary safety changes that we need to make.”

He continues, “Considering the severity of this pandemic, the way that the scientists worked so effectively and so brilliantly to getting a vaccine so quickly, it's remarkable. It's absolutely remarkable the way technology has advanced so much and they do a lot of this stuff on computer — DNA and virus, blah blah blah. It's just a blessing that this vaccine has been able to be created so quickly." [via Blabbermouth]

Rob Halford Full ALL EXCE$$ Episode!!

Earlier this year, Halford encouraged fans to get the vaccine when they could. “You know, common sense states that by having the jab, we’re opening up one of the most important areas that we have so desperately missed, which is being side by side, horns way up at clubs, theatres, arenas and festivals where who we are and what we live for is tangible and real with the bands we love … I urge those of us who have not yet been vaccinated to please step up. Judas Priest and all bands everywhere are made complete by playing live for our fans."

Judas Priest are scheduled to tour North America with Sabaton this fall. For the full list of shows, click here.