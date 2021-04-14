Sure you've seen performance videos before, but perhaps none so as visually intriguing as the latest video from Kaleo frontman JJ Julius Son who plays a stripped down acoustic performance of "Skinny" in front of an erupting volcano.

The stunning video gives viewers a closer look at the volcanic eruption before pulling back to show the singer playing at a safe distance from the magnificent backdrop of Falgradalsfjall. The performance was captured last month within days of the start of the volcanic eruption. This marks the first time the volcano has spread its molten lava in nearly 800 years.

The vocalist says of the experience, "It was an amazing and surreal experience to film and record this video in front of the live eruption. It was very challenging and required a difficult hike, carrying the equipment with our bare hands. We filmed it during the night, so fortunately there weren't many people there.”

The Fagradalsfjall volcanic system comprises an area of eruptive fissures (fissure swarm), cones and lava fields in the southern part of the Reykjanes peninsula. A strong seismic crisis began in the area near Fagradalsfjall in late February that led to the first historic eruption of the volcano on March 19.

This isn't the first time that Kaleo have challenged the idea of the traditional performance video. In fact they tend to stray from the sound stages and abandoned warehouse clips we often see. Last year, while promoting the Surface Sounds lead single "Break My Baby," Julius Son and his bandmates shot a performance video (also seen below) at the majestic Þridrangar lighthouse, located atop a remote rock formation in the North Atlantic Ocean, several miles off the Iceland’s southern coast. Past shoots have also included playing “Save Yourself" at the Fjallsárlón glacier and "Way Down We Go" inside a volcano.

"Skinny" is the latest single from Surface Sounds. The song arrived last month. Having held their latest album during the pandemic, Kaleo will finally see the set arrive on April 23 via Elektra / Atlantic. Pre-orders can be found here.

Kaleo, "Skinny" (Fagradalsfjall Volcanic Eruption Performance)

Kaleo, "Break My Baby" (Þrídrangar Lighthouse Performance)