Kaleo Challenge Female Expectations With New Song ‘Skinny,’ Announce New Album
The pandemic put a pin in Kaleo's album plans, but it looks like the follow up to the standout 2016 A/B album is back on track with a brand new song "Skinny" to take in as well.
"Skinny" opens with singer JJ Julius Son's deep bluesy vocal speaking of what feels like an angst-filled relationship, but as the layers of the song pull back the singer is actually challenging the perceptions placed upon females to live up to a certain ideal standards. It's a slow burn song that builds in intensity and fits in well with Kaleo's previous catalog. Have a closer look at the lyrics and video below:
Kaleo, "Skinny" Lyrics
What makes you feel good?
What makes you angry inside?
Why don’t you love me?
You want to fuck me or fight?
You never asked me
If I had something to hide
You want to hurt me
I’ll make it easy tonight
You’ve got to stay skinny
Don’t you, girl?
You’ve got to stay pretty
While you can
You’ve got to stay hungry
For the fans
Or they’ll try to burn you all out
They’ll try to burn you all out
Your face is rotten
Ugliest smile I have seen
Your name is forgotten
Now go on and cut yourself clean
Why won’t you answer?
You think you’re better than me?
Go on surrender
Another suicide teen
You’ve got to stay skinny
Don’t you girl
You’ve got to stay pretty
As you were
You know we are living
In a fucked up world
And they’ll try to burn you all up
They’re going to burn you all up
Oh I’m burning out now
Oh I’m burning out
Can you feel me burning out
Oh I’m burning out
You’ve got to stay skinny
Don’t you girl
You’ve got to stay pretty
While you can
You know we are living
In this fucked up world
And they’re going to burn you all up
They’re going to burn you all out
Kaleo, "Skinny"
"Skinny" is featured on Kaleo's forthcoming album Surface Sounds that now carries an April 23 street date. A lyric video for the song can be viewed below.
For the latest record, JJ Julius Son had a heavy hand in executing his vision. The record was captured in studios around the world as the musician co-produced the album with Dave Cobb, blending his mix of blues, rock and folk influences. Last year, Kaleo started promotion for the album, issuing the standout tracks "Break My Baby" and "I Want More." Pre-orders for the album are being taken here.
With a new album planned, Kaleo have also rescheduled their "Fight or Flight" tour for 2022. See dates listed below and get tickets here.
Kaleo, Surface Sounds Artwork + Track Listing
1. Brother Run Fast
2. Break My Baby (produced by Mike Elizondo and co-produced by JJ Julius Son)
3. Alter Ego
4. Free the Slave
5. Skinny
6. Hey Gringo
7. My Fair Lady
8. I Want More (produced by JJ Julius Son)
9. Backbone
10. I Walk on Water (co-written with David Antonsson)
11. Into My Mother’s Arms (produced by JJ Julius Son)
Kaleo "Fight or Flight" 2022 Tour
Feb 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo*
March 2 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
March 5 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo
March 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
March 12 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
March 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland
March 19 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
March 21 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
March 22 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live
March 25 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore
March 28 - Miami, Fla. @ The Fillmore
March 29 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
March 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
April 1 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
April 2 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
April 4 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman
April 6 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
April 8 - Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre
April 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre
April 13 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
April 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
April 18 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues**
April 22 - Montreal, Quebec @ M Telus
April 24 - Toronto, Ontario @ TBD^^
April 27 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
April 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live
April 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
May 9 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
May 16 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
* venue change, all tickets honored
** venue change, tickets on sale now
^^ postponed, new venue + on sale TBD