Kaleo Challenge Female Expectations With New Song ‘Skinny,’ Announce New Album

The pandemic put a pin in Kaleo's album plans, but it looks like the follow up to the standout 2016 A/B album is back on track with a brand new song "Skinny" to take in as well.

"Skinny" opens with singer JJ Julius Son's deep bluesy vocal speaking of what feels like an angst-filled relationship, but as the layers of the song pull back the singer is actually challenging the perceptions placed upon females to live up to a certain ideal standards. It's a slow burn song that builds in intensity and fits in well with Kaleo's previous catalog. Have a closer look at the lyrics and video below:

Kaleo, "Skinny" Lyrics

What makes you feel good?

What makes you angry inside? Why don’t you love me?

You want to fuck me or fight? You never asked me

If I had something to hide You want to hurt me

I’ll make it easy tonight You’ve got to stay skinny

Don’t you, girl?

You’ve got to stay pretty

While you can

You’ve got to stay hungry

For the fans Or they’ll try to burn you all out

They’ll try to burn you all out Your face is rotten

Ugliest smile I have seen Your name is forgotten

Now go on and cut yourself clean Why won’t you answer?

You think you’re better than me? Go on surrender

Another suicide teen You’ve got to stay skinny

Don’t you girl

You’ve got to stay pretty

As you were

You know we are living

In a fucked up world And they’ll try to burn you all up

They’re going to burn you all up Oh I’m burning out now

Oh I’m burning out

Can you feel me burning out

Oh I’m burning out You’ve got to stay skinny

Don’t you girl

You’ve got to stay pretty

While you can

You know we are living

In this fucked up world And they’re going to burn you all up

They’re going to burn you all out

Kaleo, "Skinny"

Elektra / Atlantic

"Skinny" is featured on Kaleo's forthcoming album Surface Sounds that now carries an April 23 street date. A lyric video for the song can be viewed below.

For the latest record, JJ Julius Son had a heavy hand in executing his vision. The record was captured in studios around the world as the musician co-produced the album with Dave Cobb, blending his mix of blues, rock and folk influences. Last year, Kaleo started promotion for the album, issuing the standout tracks "Break My Baby" and "I Want More." Pre-orders for the album are being taken here.

With a new album planned, Kaleo have also rescheduled their "Fight or Flight" tour for 2022. See dates listed below and get tickets here.

Kaleo, Surface Sounds Artwork + Track Listing

Elektra / Atlantic

1. Brother Run Fast

2. Break My Baby (produced by Mike Elizondo and co-produced by JJ Julius Son)

3. Alter Ego

4. Free the Slave

5. Skinny

6. Hey Gringo

7. My Fair Lady

8. I Want More (produced by JJ Julius Son)

9. Backbone

10. I Walk on Water (co-written with David Antonsson)

11. Into My Mother’s Arms (produced by JJ Julius Son)

Kaleo "Fight or Flight" 2022 Tour

Feb 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo*

March 2 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

March 5 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

March 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

March 12 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

March 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland

March 19 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

March 21 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

March 22 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live

March 25 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

March 28 - Miami, Fla. @ The Fillmore

March 29 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

March 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

April 1 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

April 2 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

April 4 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman

April 6 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

April 8 - Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre

April 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre

April 13 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

April 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

April 18 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues**

April 22 - Montreal, Quebec @ M Telus

April 24 - Toronto, Ontario @ TBD^^

April 27 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

April 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

April 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

May 9 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

May 16 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

* venue change, all tickets honored

** venue change, tickets on sale now

^^ postponed, new venue + on sale TBD