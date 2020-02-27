Kaleo will be getting a solid impression of North America in 2020, announcing two legs of tour dates that will start in the summer and carry over into the fall.

The trek will be dubbed the "Fight or Flight" tour, with singer J.J. Julius Son stating, “‘Fight or flight’ speaks to our instinctual response to choices: to stay and fight or to flee. Throughout the process of making this new album while touring and recording abroad, learning new languages and incorporating sounds from the varying cities I visited, what was most remarkable was seeing first-hand how we are more alike than we are different. This idea to stay, stand our ground and fight for what we believe in keeps resurfacing, and I think as we finish this next record and begin the next chapter, we wanted the fans to know we’re not going anywhere. We’re here with them.”

Joining Kaleo on tour will be special guests Matt Maeson, three-piece outfit Belle Mt. and upstarts Wilder Woods. The first leg of the run kicks off July 1 in Portland, Oregon, continuing through Aug. 12 finale in Miami. After a few weeks off, the band will hit the road again with a second leg starting Sept. 9 in Albany, New York and continuing through the Oct. 16 finale in San Francisco. All dates are listed below.

Before setting out on their "Fight or Flight" tour, Kaleo will perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight (Feb. 27) on CBS as well as perform a short series of dates in small, intimate settings, including three sold out shows: May 27 at Brighton Music Hall in Allston, Mass. and two nights at Gramercy Theatre in New York, June 1-2. The band will also play a radio festival in Camden, N.J. on May 30.

Kaleo have been working on the follow-up to their 2016 debut A/B and recently released a pair of new songs -- "I Want More" and "Break My Baby." Stay tuned for news on their forthcoming album. And speaking of said album, every order of two or more tickets purchased online for the Kaleo "Fight or Flight" tour will include the option to receive one physical or digital copy of the upcoming release. For access to Kaleo pre-sales, join their mailing list at www.officialkaleo.com and check here for ticketing info.

Kaleo "Fight or Flight" 2020 North American Tour

July 1 - Portland, Ore. @ McMenamins Edgefield *#

July 2 - Seattle, Wash. @ Marymoor Park *#

July 4 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *#

July 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Basilica Block Party

July 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore *~

July 15 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live *~

July 17 - Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom *~

July 19 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *~

July 21 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *~

July 24 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Stir Cove *~

July 25 - St. Louis, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park *~

July 28 - Louisville, Ky . @ Palace Theatre *~

July 30 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Riverside Theater *+

Aug. 1 - St. Charles, Iowa @ Hinterland Music Festival

Aug. 3 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater *~

Aug. 7 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater *~

Aug. 8 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *~

Aug. 11 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues *~

Aug. 12 - Miami, Fla. @ The Fillmore *~

Sept. 9 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre *+

Sept. 12 - Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *~

Sept. 15 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell *~

Sept. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach ~

Sept. 18 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem ~

Sept. 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5 *^

Sept. 21 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE *~

Sept. 22 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live Indoor Pavilion *~

Sept. 25 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion *~

Sept. 26 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn *~

Sept. 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy *~

Oct. 2 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore *~

Oct. 3 - Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center *~

Oct. 5 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *~

Oct. 6 - Austin, Texas @ Bass Concert Hall *~

Oct. 9 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren*~

Oct. 10 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues *~

Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre *~

Oct. 16 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield *~

^U.S. and Canadian fans will receive a separate email after ticket purchase with instructions on how to redeem the album. Offer not valid on single-ticket orders or re-sale tickets. One CD/digital copy per online order.

* Denotes inclusion for ticket/album bundle

# Features openers Wilder Woods and Belle Mt.

~ Features openers Matt Maeson and Belle Mt.

+ Features opener Belle Mt.