Kaleo Return With New Songs ‘I Want More’ + ‘Break My Baby’

Welcome back, Kaleo! After breaking globally in 2016 with their A/B album and the hit single "Way Down We Go," the Icelandic rockers are back on the scene with two new songs to share -- "I Want More" and "Break My Baby."

Both songs were penned by the group's frontman JJ Julius Son, who gets a chance to showcase his soulful yet powerful vocals on each track. Shortly after the band concluded promotion of A/B in 2018, they entered the studio and and their still untitled next album is expected later this year via Elektra/Atlantic.

“I think that's just me growing up as a musician and as a listener. I would get so bored if I had to do the same thing or have to be boxed in and told what to do,” JJ adds of the evolution of Kaleo’s sound. “Artistically, there's too many colors to just paint in black and white. So that's just my creative process. I didn't know that I could sing falsetto until I wrote ‘All the Pretty Girls,’ and I didn’t really whistle until I wrote ‘Automobile.’”

You can hear that whistle playing a role in the more tender "I Want More," while "Break My Baby" is a bit more hooky and groovy, showcasing the range of his vocal and a gritty, bluesy approach.

“The songs cry out for a certain sound and then I have to go and serve the song,” Julius Son shares. He continues, “It was really special to create this music while traveling the world — a studio in Greece, string players in Los Angeles at Capitol Studios, sessions at Aeronaut Studios in Reykjavik, Iceland and countless hours in Nashville across Sound Emporium, Blackbird, Ocean Way and RCA’s Historic Studio A. Each session further enriching the sound and bringing their own unique elements to the surface.”

The singer concludes, “All that to say, I simply hope what we’ve created makes you feel something… if so, then that’s amazing.”

Check out the lyrics and the songs below and stay tuned for more from Kaleo coming later in 2020. If you like what you hear, both songs are available via the platform of your choosing here.

Kaleo, "I Want More" Lyrics

Homegrounds

Feels like the weight has been lifted away

But if she leaves me there I won’t run

Please pass it on

Carry me down All you need to know is I want more

More

Looking for, more

I want more, more

I want more So light

Hold back the night, wait until it’s right

But then you fold your hand into mine

Watch as the waves, fall back into place

Don’t you leave me there wanting more More, like before, more

I want more, more

I want more Turn back

Leave all you had

Forgive, I’ll forget

‘Cause what we need is what we once had

Time won’t stand still

Just say you will

Because I need you there If you leap I’ll come

Falling too

Running deep ‘till that

Rivers through I don’t mind what you have to do

I won’t think less, less of you I want more... Old grounds

Feels like the weight

Has been lifted away

So don’t you leave me there wanting more

Kaleo, "I Want More"

Kaleo, "Break My Baby" Lyrics

Sun is down on east side

While we all turn a blind eye

You know I’ve got your back

But would you ever do that for me? Billy boy he’s gifted

You know you can’t deny it

Don’t leave us empty handed

Cause you know we don’t deserve that

From you I want to break my baby

You know she loves to fake it

I want to break my baby

Hold her down

Bring her down now They’ll take you in

And spit you out

You’re only worth how much you sell You’ve come too far

We both agree

Just give the people what they need Will you turn away

Or will you take my place

Does it start to show

Now that the pressure is on

Will they call my name

When it all goes up in flames

Will you, be by my side I want to break my baby

You know she loves to fake it

I want to break my baby

Kaleo, "Break My Baby"

Elektra / Atlantic