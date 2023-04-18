Greta Van Fleet keep adding to their touring for their third album Starcatcher, and they now have a wealth of dates in the U.S. and abroad that will take them into 2024.

The band recently announced the Starcatcher album along with their first batch of tour dates, but have added on a significant portion of new shows that can be seen along with their full itinerary for this year leading into next year listed below. The trek officially starts July 24 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and for the most part spans just 2023, though two dates have been booked in Mexico for September of 2024 with Metallica.

Tickets will be available for the Electric Tomb pre-sale beginning this Wednesday (April 19) at 10AM local time in the U.S. and Europe. Additional pre-sales will follow through the week, with the general public on-sale starting this Friday (April 21) at 10AM local time. Head here to purchase your tickets.

Greta Van Fleet have also announced a wealth of support acts over the course of their run, with Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey all taking turns in the opening slot.

Greta Van Fleet World Tour 2023-2024

May 5-7 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 5-7 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Beale Street Music Festival

July 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena*

July 27 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena*

July 28 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center*

July 31 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena*

Aug. 2 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena*

Aug. 4 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena*

Aug. 5 — Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum*

Aug. 8 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena*

Aug. 10 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum*

Aug. 12 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena*

Sept. 3 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center†

Sept. 6 — Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena†

Sept. 8 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena†

Sept. 11 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena†

Sept. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden†

Sept. 15 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden†

Sept. 16-17 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

Sept. 19 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center†

Sept. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse†

Sept. 23 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse†

Nov. 6 — Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle^

Nov. 8 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome^

Nov. 9 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena^

Nov. 12 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National^

Nov. 14 — London, U.K. @ OVO Arena Wembley^

Nov. 16 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena^

Nov. 19 — Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena^

Nov. 20 — Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro^

Nov. 26 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Forum+

Nov. 28 — Munich, Germany @ Zenith+

Nov. 30 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena+

Dec. 3 — Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club+

Dec. 4 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center+

Dec. 6 — Lisbon, Portugal @Campo Pequeno+

Sept. 20, 2024 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol~

Sept. 27, 2024 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol~

*with Kaleo

†with Surf Curse

^with Mt. Joy

+with Black Honey

~as part of Metallica: M72 World Tour

BOLD – Just announced

greta van fleet 2023 tour admat Greta Van Fleet / Photo by Neil Krug