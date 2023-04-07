Greta Van Fleet Name Their Favorite Song to Play Live

Greta Van Fleet have a new album en route and will soon be adding to their live stage show, but during a recent chat with Taryn Daly on the Audacy Check-In (seen below), guitarist Jake Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner reflected on what song has been their favorite to play live up to this point.

The choice may come as a bit of a surprise, as it's not one of their big radio hits, but for those who've seen the group live it's a very understandable pick.

"I think 'The Weight of Dreams' has been, and Josh [Kiszka] always puts it well, but it's been a bit of a thesis of this last 'Dreams in Gold' era for us. But we've always really felt ourselves in that one," says drummer Danny Wagner.

The track itself clocks in at just shy of nine minutes, closing out their sophomore set, The Battle at Garden's Gate. But, it has the ability to go even longer given the group's penchant for improvisation during shows.

"I think it comes down to the intricacies of these particular songs that make them maybe more appealing to play live, but it's total indulgence," adds guitarist Jake Kiszka. "It's difficult for us to write short songs because we have this habit of sort of elongating and bending these sort of structures and arrangements of music. Live, there's no holds barred. There's no rules. Shit goes right out the window. So you take 'Age of Machine' or 'The Weight of Dreams,' they become way more complex and more drawn out, but it's totally us feeling in tune with that and communicating and having that discussion onstage. There's a vernacular to it, a language, but then it gets into a territory where it's just really enjoyable to play those particular songs live."

"In my opinion, that reflects on our personalities very accurately," adds Wagner.

Greta Van Fleet, "The Weight of Dreams"

Over the past week, Greta Van Fleet have been teasing fans about the possibility of new music. The band revealed that their next album is titled Starcatcher and it's now on track for a July 21 release through Lava / Republic / EMI. In addition, the band just debuted the epic new song, "Meeting the Master," which will likely be a fan favorite when the band returns to the road. Stay tuned, as they reveal in the Audacy Check In interview below that news on a tour will be coming soon.

Greta Van Fleet's Danny Wagner and Jake Kiska Join Taryn Daly on the Audacy Check In