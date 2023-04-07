Greta Van Fleet have just announced Starcatcher, the follow-up to 2021's The Battle at Garden's Gate and their third album overall. Accompanying this news is the moody, mystical new song "Meeting the Master," one of 10 tracks on the forthcoming record.

“‘Meeting The Master’ peers into an esoteric world heeded by the word of a wise teacher," begins the band in a collective statement, "Sung in the voice of a devout believer, and eventual group exclamation, the song details the love these fervent followers have for their teacher and their firm belief in his vision. It’s an exotic spiritual journey. A dark comedy that inevitably ends in chaos.”

The five-minute tracks opens gently with delicate acoustic guitars, gradually building into an epic crescendo without ever encroaching the bombastic.

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” says guitarist Jake Kizska, “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians."

A press release indicates that Starcatcher is an album where the band "explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness."

READ MORE: Greta Van Fleet Drummer Danny Wagner Names His 5 Favorite Albums

“We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” adds drummer Danny Wagner, :We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world."

The record, which was produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, who has worked with huge mainstream stars in Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile, was recorded at RCA Studios in Nashville and will be released on July 21 through Lava/Republic/EMI records.

Pre-order/pre-save Starcatcher here.

Bassist and keyboardist Sam Kizska wraps up, "When I imagine the world of Starcatcher, I think of the cosmos. It makes me ask a lot of questions, like, ‘Where did we come from?’ or ‘What are we doing here?’ But it’s also questions like, ‘What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?’”

Take a listen to "Meeting the Master" below and view the Starcatcher artwork and track listing further down the page.

Greta Van Fleet, "Meeting the Master" Lyrics (via Genius)

What a day to meet the master

I've been waiting for so long

Final day to meet the master

It's my time to go home And I'm taken

By the madness

And the tripping

And the touching What a day to travel faster

Take my trip around the sun

I have known no other master

He has been the only one

He is the only one Oh, oh And I'm taken

By the madness

And the tripping

And the touching Ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram Blow it up

To give him

All of our love

All of our love Blow it up

To give him

All of our love

All of our love Blow it up

To give him

All of our love

All of our love All of our love

All of our love

All of our love

All of our lovе

Greta Van Fleet, "Meeting the Master"

Greta Van Fleet, Starcatcher Album Art + Track Listing

Greta Van Fleet, 'Starcatcher' UMG / Lava Recordings loading...

01. "Fate Of The Faithful"

02. "Waited All Your Life"

03. "The Falling Sky"

04. "Sacred The Thread"

05. "Runway Blues"

06. "The Indigo Streak"

07. "Frozen Light"

08. "The Archer"

09. "Meeting The Master"

10. "Farewell For Now"

11 Bands Leading the Classic Rock Revival They give nostalgia a modern twist.

PLAYLIST: Classic Rock Revival

Listen/follow here and view the first 100 songs on the playlist below.