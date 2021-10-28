Take a Tour: Kat Von D’s New 147-Year-Old Haunted Indiana Mansion

Take a tour of tattoo artist/singer Kat Von D's new 147-year-old haunted mansion in Vevay, Indiana. The house is known as the Schenck Mansion and was built in 1874.

In 1817, the Schenck family moved from Switzerland to Indiana, and the father, Ulysses P. Schenck went on to become a successful businessman. The Shenck Mansion was built in 1874 for Ulysses P. Shenck's son, Benjamin Franklin Schenck. Benjamin only spent two years in the Second Empire-style home before he passed away.

Kat Von D has decided to close her tattoo shop in Los Angeles and move into the Schenck Mansion, stating that she feels more at home in Indiana than in L.A. The tattoo artist/singer recently purchased the mansion for $1.5 million is moving there at the end of the year.

Here's a look at Kat Von D's mansion in Indiana, which is allegedly haunted by numerous spirits.

