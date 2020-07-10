Kataklysm’s ‘The Killshot’ Might Be Their Heaviest Song Ever, ‘Unconquered’ Album Announced
Canadian death merchants Kataklysm have returned with a music video for "The Killshot," the first song to be shared off their forthcoming 14th album, Unconquered.
The new track serves as the album's opener, setting the tone with what may be the group's heaviest piece of work yet, even factoring in their long lost frenzied style present on the Sorcery debut. Kataklysm have clearly tightened their grip on modern metal's hallmarks while keeping everything true to their groove-laden 21st century output and ever-present death metal overtones.
Watch the music video further down the page and read through the lyrics (via Genius) to "The Killshot" as well.
Commenting on the first Unconquered single, Kataklysm stated, "'The Killshot' is very Machiavellian at its base meaning. The song deals with revenge and planning it out, I wrote the song in an open interpretation because everyone has their own story that they can attach to it. In general, the album deals with pain or setbacks, overcoming them and fighting back especially in today's situation, the timing is on point. In February, we flew to Atlanta, Georgia, and worked with director Scott Hanson. We saw some of his creations and wanted to try his style. The experience was awesome, and we won’t forget it anytime soon. Everything went great but it was there, sitting at the airport that we first started seeing on all the screens that COVID-19 was about to shutdown the country."
Here I come again
This time, to ruin your life
Because, everything you say is a lie
Everything you are is a lie
And I'm here to sever the ties
Fear the face of hate
The face of fear
And all the things you never could see
These words won't kill
The silence will and everything you fail to reap
I feel your wrath
I feel your heart
I feel everything you are
This bond you broke
This trust you took
The monster you created is here
I know the things you did
I know who you really are!
Sow the seeds of confrontation
Into the soul of annihilation
Take the steps to enter the void
A declaration of war!
I'm locked and loaded
And I won't miss
This is the killshot
I'm locked and loaded
And I won't miss
This is my killshot
Face the face of war
The face of death
And all the justice that you deserve
You bring the dark
I bring the light
Your blood will spill in the hands of dissent
The sky will fall
Your world will end
And so will the lies you try to mend
My name is truth
My name is death
And I have come to take you away
We know the things you did, the things you did
I know who you really are!
Sow the seeds of confrontation
Into the soul of annihilation
Take the steps to enter the void
A declaration of war!
I'm locked and loaded
And I won't miss
This is the killshot
I'm locked and loaded
And I won't miss
This is my killshot
Unconquered will be released Sept. 25 through Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here and view the artwork and track listing beneath the music video.
Kataklysm, "The Killshot" Music Video
Kataklysm, Unconquered Album Art + Track Listing
01. "The Killshot"
02. "Cut Me Down"
03. "Underneath The Scars"
04. "Focused To Destroy You"
05. "The Way Back Home"
06. "Stitches"
07. "Defiant"
08. "Icarus Falling"
09. "When It's Over"
