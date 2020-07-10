Canadian death merchants Kataklysm have returned with a music video for "The Killshot," the first song to be shared off their forthcoming 14th album, Unconquered.

The new track serves as the album's opener, setting the tone with what may be the group's heaviest piece of work yet, even factoring in their long lost frenzied style present on the Sorcery debut. Kataklysm have clearly tightened their grip on modern metal's hallmarks while keeping everything true to their groove-laden 21st century output and ever-present death metal overtones.

Watch the music video further down the page and read through the lyrics (via Genius) to "The Killshot" as well.

Commenting on the first Unconquered single, Kataklysm stated, "'The Killshot' is very Machiavellian at its base meaning. The song deals with revenge and planning it out, I wrote the song in an open interpretation because everyone has their own story that they can attach to it. In general, the album deals with pain or setbacks, overcoming them and fighting back especially in today's situation, the timing is on point. In February, we flew to Atlanta, Georgia, and worked with director Scott Hanson. We saw some of his creations and wanted to try his style. The experience was awesome, and we won’t forget it anytime soon. Everything went great but it was there, sitting at the airport that we first started seeing on all the screens that COVID-19 was about to shutdown the country."

Here I come again

This time, to ruin your life

Because, everything you say is a lie

Everything you are is a lie

And I'm here to sever the ties Fear the face of hate

The face of fear

And all the things you never could see

These words won't kill

The silence will and everything you fail to reap

I feel your wrath

I feel your heart

I feel everything you are

This bond you broke

This trust you took

The monster you created is here I know the things you did

I know who you really are!

Sow the seeds of confrontation

Into the soul of annihilation

Take the steps to enter the void

A declaration of war! I'm locked and loaded

And I won't miss

This is the killshot

I'm locked and loaded

And I won't miss

This is my killshot Face the face of war

The face of death

And all the justice that you deserve

You bring the dark

I bring the light

Your blood will spill in the hands of dissent

The sky will fall

Your world will end

And so will the lies you try to mend

My name is truth

My name is death

And I have come to take you away We know the things you did, the things you did

I know who you really are!

Sow the seeds of confrontation

Into the soul of annihilation

Take the steps to enter the void

A declaration of war! I'm locked and loaded

And I won't miss

This is the killshot

I'm locked and loaded

And I won't miss

This is my killshot

Unconquered will be released Sept. 25 through Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here and view the artwork and track listing beneath the music video.

Kataklysm, "The Killshot" Music Video

Kataklysm, Unconquered Album Art + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. "The Killshot"

02. "Cut Me Down"

03. "Underneath The Scars"

04. "Focused To Destroy You"

05. "The Way Back Home"

06. "Stitches"

07. "Defiant"

08. "Icarus Falling"

09. "When It's Over"