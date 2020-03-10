Acclaimed rock and metal producer Keith Olsen has died, as evidenced by messages of remembrance shared this week by a handful of the artists with whom he worked. Those include statements from Scorpions, Whitesnake singer David Coverdale and rocker Rick Springfield.

In a long and illustrious career, Olsen also helmed efforts by Ozzy Osbourne (No Rest for the Wicked), Fleetwood Mac (the group's 1975 eponymous album), Foreigner (Double Vision), Night Ranger (Man in Motion) and Sammy Hagar (Three Lock Box). The record-maker further worked with Grateful Dead, Pat Benatar, and he produced Springfield's 1981 hit "Jessie's Girl," as shown on the producer's website.

See all of Olsen's productions credits here.

"We just learned about the passing of our dear friend and producer Keith Olsen," Scorpions explained on Monday (March 9). "Keith produced many iconic albums, including our album Crazy World. Keith was a wonderful guy, and the making of Crazy World was such an inspiring journey."

Springfield remembered the producer "could be a bit of a pistol in the studio but that was part of his talent. Sticking to his guns when some whiny artist (me) would say, 'I don't think that works.' He didn't produce all those hits for all those musicians for no reason. He had a golden ear and helped so many people reach their potential."

According to AllMusic, Olsen was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and later moved to Wayzata, Minnesota, attending school in nearby Minneapolis. Taking up the bass guitar before ultimately relocating to Los Angeles, the producer went to gain over 200 production credits after working at acclaimed locations such as L.A.'s Sound City Studios. Olsen's age and cause of death have not yet emerged, as noted by UCR.