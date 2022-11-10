Yep, That’s Kellin Quinn on the New ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Song

It feels like Sleeping With Sirens frontman Kellin Quinn is everywhere these days, even in the video game world. And yes, if you were wondering, that is in fact Kellin Quinn singing on "Undefeatable," the new high energy track from the Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic Frontiers game.

Quinn's contribution to the game's soundtrack also comes via a pair of other notable names, as he teamed up with Dangerkids' Tyler Smyth and Loveless' Julian Comeau to write lyrics and provide co-vocals on the song.

"The overwhelming positive feedback from sonic fans is really awesome! Thanks guys," said Quinn via social media. "I’m happy you dig the songs! @tylersmyth @juliancomeau and I had a blast making them! Can’t wait to play @sonic_hedgehog #sonicfrontiers it’s on my list of things to do over the holidays!"

In a description accompanying the song's video that ties into the gaming, it reads, "With the largest threat Sonic has ever been pitted against, the odds are not in his favor as he approaches the big fight. It's going to take the seven Chaos Emeralds and a bit of luck to take down the Titans of Starfall Island. Is he truly Undefeatable?"

Be sure to pick up the Sonic Frontiers game here and listen to "Undefeatable" below.

Sonic Frontiers, "Undefeatable"

Quinn has been quite busy of late. Also today (Nov. 10), Quinn appeared on the new Jack the Underdog song "Conversation" that can be heard here. Earlier this month, he also turned up on The Safest Ledge's cover of Olivia Rodrigo's "Deja Vu."

As for his main gig, Sleeping With Sirens issued their latest album, Complete Collapse, just last month. It features the songs "Bloody Knuckles," "Crosses," "Let You Down" and "CTR + ALT + DEL."