Kerry King Considering Tour Offer, But Not With Slayer

Just because Slayer are retired doesn't mean Kerry King is stepping away from music altogether. The legendary guitarist has already suggested a new album lies ahead, and, in a new interview with Metal Hammer, he confirmed he's currently weighing a tour offer, but it's not with Slayer.

In a recent video message congratulating Machine Head on their 30th anniversary as a band, King lamented that Slayer "quit too early" by retiring in late 2019. At that time, however, King had already begun to plot his next move, as revealed when he said, "I had picks that I threw out at those shows — 'The Final Campaign' — at the end of the show. And in every city, I threw out two that said, ‘Reborn in 2020,’ because that was my plan — I planned on touring in 2020."

Of course, we all know how 2020 panned out for everyone, touring musicians in particular.

"Then the pandemic came up and we were into 2021 because I want everybody to get the bumps out of the road before I go out. Here we are at the end of 2021 and I’m looking at the end of 2022 now," King projected, "and we’ll see what happens next year because it’s evolving. I don’t want to go out and feel stuff out, I want to go out and have a good time. I’m not being selfish, I don’t mean it like that. I mean that whatever the new rules are, I want them to be smooth before I go out."

In the summer of 2020, King informed fans he had more than two albums worth of new material, but he's not in a hurry to divulge exactly what's going on with this new mystery project, even with a tour offer looming overhead.

"I’m dragging my feet on letting the world know what I’m doing because there’s no rush. I have a tour that I’m considering doing, but I’m not going to announce a band, I’m not going to announce a record, I’m not going to announce anything," King affirmed, "but you will see me in the future — it will be fucking good."