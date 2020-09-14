Kid Rock to Headline Donald Trump Rally in Michigan

Kid Rock will headline a Donald Trump rally today (Sept. 14) in his home state of Michigan. The campaign event for President Trump’s reelection will be held in Clinton Township and will feature Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Kid Rock has been an outspoken Trump supporter since the current president entered the political arena during the 2016 election cycle. The musician has even met with Trump at the White House as the Music Modernization Act was signed.

“There’s a whole lot of people in this country that do give you a lot of credit for everything you’ve been doing for this country,” Kid Rock said. “We know that some people don’t give it to you as much as maybe they should sometimes.”

President Trump won’t be in attendance at Bumpers Landing Boat Club, which sits just outside of Detroit, so Kid Rock will be the featured headliner. The event will begin at 7PM local time and will be the second campaign event for Trump in Michigan in a week. [via Detroit Free Press]

Donald Trump Jr. and Trump senior advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle, who also happens to be Don Jr.’s girlfriend, recently made headlines for their speeches at the 2020 Republican National Convention. Guilfoyle speech was characterized as unhinged by many, especially with the closing line, “Ladies and gentlemen! Leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American Dream! The best! Is yet! To come!”

As for Don Jr., his sweaty demeanor and seemingly dilated pupils inspired the hashtag #CocaineConvention as rumors of cocaine use spread online.