Kid Rock Uses Racial Slurs + Reportedly Waves Gun During Unhinged Interview

Kid Rock reportedly used racial slurs and waved a gun during a new, unhinged interview with Rolling Stone.

Reporter David Peisner visited Rock's home in rural Tennessee outside of Nashville for an article that was published yesterday (May 19). During the visit, the musician allegedly used racial slurs — particularly the n-word multiple times — and waved his gun around.

One of the first things the article mentioned is that Rock has a white butler nicknamed "Uncle Tom," a derogatory name in reference to Harriet Beecher Stowe's 1852 anti-slavery novel Uncle Tom's Cabin.

“That’s his real name, by the way,” Rock told Peisner. "Don’t give me some shit in the article.”

The Rolling Stone piece detailed Rock's upbringings, his start in music and how, over the last decade, he became outwardly expressive in his support for Donald Trump and the Republican party.

The musician attempted to call Trump during the interview, whom he referred to as one of his "besties," but was unsuccessful. When Peisner brought up some of Trump's many controversial stances, Rock explained his reasoning for supporting him.

“You think I like Trump because he’s a nice guy?” he said. “I’m not electing the deacon of a church. That motherfucker likes to win. He likes to cheat in his fucking golf game. I want that guy on my team. I want the guy who goes, ‘I’m going to fight with you.’”

Peisner eventually joined Rock in his home studio to hear some of his new music, and that, the reporter noted, was the moment the interview took a turn for the worse. At one point, the musician pulled out a black handgun from behind his chair and waved it around.

“And I got a fucking goddamn gun right here if I need it!” Rock asserted. “I got them everywhere!”

According to the article, Rock also used the n-word multiple times, especially after arguing that the Republican Party "freed the fucking slaves" and mentioning rapper and producer Trick Trick, whom he called "the hardest-hitting n----r in Detroit."

“Would you do me a favor?” Rock asked Pesiner at the end of their meeting, after the musician made multiple attempts to halt Pesiner from leaving his house. “Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me.”