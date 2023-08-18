In new footage, Kid Rock is seen drinking from a can of Bud Light, just months after the musician made a public display of boycotting the brand in a violent video where he shot up cases of Bud Light with a gun to protest the brand's partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

"That's right, the same guy who exclaimed, 'Fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser-Busch' a few months ago was at Skydeck in Nashville Thursday night [where] … he clutched the blue can, taking sips while chatting and laughing," reported TMZ Friday (Aug. 18). The celebrity tabloid uncovered the candid video.

See the clip near the bottom of this post.

READ MORE: Kid Rock's Nasvhille Bar Reportedly Still Selling Bud Light After Boycott

From Taste of Country:

Kid Rock — real name Robert Ritchie — was at Skydeck in Nashville on Thursday evening to watch Colt Ford perform, according to the celebrity news site. Audience footage from the evening that TMZ obtained shows Kid Rock standing by the rail on the second level of the venue, taking in the performance while clearly holding a can of Bud Light in his right hand, sipping from it at intervals.

Kid Rock's nonchalant sipping from a Bud Light can in public — after he made such a shameless spectacle against the beer in April — suggests he holds no allegiance to an ideology other than promoting himself to consumers who he thinks feel that way. Once out of the spotlight of social media, the singer has no problem drinking Bud Light.

Get Loudwire's newsletter and Loudwire's app.

Watch: Kid Rock Drinks Bud Light Beer After Shooting Up Cases - Aug. 17, 2023

Kid Rock Shoots at Bud Light - April 4, 2023