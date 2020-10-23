Kid Rock Had to Be Told to Wear a Mask at Presidential Debate

Kid Rock attended last night's (Oct. 22) presidential debate, showing his support for incumbent President Donald Trump, but he apparently had to be told to wear a mask after showing up without one.

He was first photographed during the event not wearing a mask and then later being told to adhere to the health protocol for the debate, which was a mandate that all audience members must wear a mask.

When asked by NBC News about his presence, he stated, "I think being here says it all, right? Happy to be invited.” Rock has continually lent his support to Trump in the past, even visiting the White House and taking part in a golf tourney with Trump. He recently headlined a Trump rally, injecting steroids ahead of the invent to help him perform while dealing with a neck injury. See the Instagram post below.

⁠

The musician was seated near pro golfer John Daly, who was spotted wearing patriotic flag attire to the event. Both celebs were spotted minus masks, but later asked by staffers to wear masks while watching the debate. Even after the request, the two posed for photos with the masks down around their chins.

As EW pointed out, while both Rock and Daly were spotted minus the masks, but both celebs have publicly tweeted their support for wearing masks and staying healthy during the pandemic to their respective fan bases.