Kid Rock Shouts Homophobic Slur at Crowd While Singing at a Bar

A video has surfaced of Kid Rock shouting a homophobic slur into a microphone while onstage. According to TMZ, the incident took place at a bar in Tennessee.

Rock was apparently performing at FishLipz Bar and Grill in Smithville, Tenn. when attendees in the crowd began filming him on their phones. "Fuck your iPhone, yeah," the singer shouted at the camera while holding up his middle finger.

"Post this, post this," he started chanting while pointing between his legs. "You fucking f*****s with your phones." The video cut off before we could hear the rest of what he had to say, but we're also not sure we want to.

TMZ further reported that security at the venue were walking around asking patrons to put their phones away, so that seems to be why the vocalist got so upset that he was still being recorded. However, his word choice was rather tasteless.

This isn't to say we are entirely surprised, though. Rock is notorious for going on rants in public, especially in Tennessee. While inside his own Nashville establishment, Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse in late 2019, he went on a drunken tirade about hating Oprah Winfrey. This was the same restaurant that lost its beer permit in June of last year for violating Tennessee's COVID-19 restrictions.

