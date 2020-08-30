The music industry has been hit in a variety of ways during the pandemic, and while there have been relief funds set up to aid venues and crew workers, Kid Rock is putting a spotlight on another area of need as well. In a social media post, he has directed fans to help in pushing for the passing of the CERTS (Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services) Act, helping out the bus and motorcoach companies that help bands get from venue to venue.

Rock writes, "I have been trying to do what I can to help out so many affected by this DAMN COVID CRAP! From bar or health care workers, farmers, musicians or even just donating money to food pantries. The motor coach industry is very close to my heart as well and what we entertainers, bands and crew use to show up in your towns to rock your socks off! I am asking my legions of loyal fans to take 5 minutes and check out the link below. Thank-you! We're all in this together.

God Bless - Kid Rock."

The CERTS Act (H.R. 7642) was introduced by Rep. Darin LaHood and cosponsored by Rep. Sires, Albio, Rep. Don Young, and Rep. Alan Lowenthal and its inclusion is in the upcoming legislation addressing pandemic relief. They are seeking $10 billion in relief not only to get buses and motorcoaches moving again, but also to help with payroll, equipment, PPE, rent, leases, insurance and debt services.

This link takes you to a letter that can be sent to your U.S. representative urging them to support the CERTS act and gives you the option to receive emails or text messages about the campaign.