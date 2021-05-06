The Most Hilarious Yelp Reviews for Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock n’ Roll Steakhouse

Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock n’ Roll Steakhouse seems like a great place to grab a drink, check out some live music, or swing a leaky bag of your own feces at a police officer. Since 2018, the Nashville joint has been home to both fun times and criminal, but what are ordinary folks saying about Kid Rock’s watering hole?

On Google, Kid Rock’s place has over 3,700 reviews and averages a 4.5 star rating out of 5, which is pretty dang good! However, we ventured into the great cesspool of internet reviews — Yelp — to gather some tales from the Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock n’ Roll Steakhouse.

On Yelp, out of 357 reviews, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock n’ Roll Steakhouse has a 3.5 star average. Before we get to the bottom of the barrel, though, let’s see who’s giving Kid Rock 5 stars:

Here's one that proves that Kid Rock's Honky Tonk delivers in its mission statement:

Yelp

And if you're over 21, but possess the tongue of a five-year-old, Kid Rock's has you covered! Here's an excerpt from a five-star review:

Since I don't like the taste of alcohol, I always request a drink that tastes the least like alcohol as possible. This place delivered as I got a blue concoction that tasted like fruit and whipped cream. It was one of the best drinks I've ever had and that is really saying something as it comes from someone who doesn't like to drink.

If you're a cougar looking for some action on Broadway, be sure to ask when Austin is working. Just don't ask him to pose for a beer, whatever that means:

Yelp

But don't come to Kid Rock's Honky Tonk if you're an ass clown or have T-rex arms:

Yelp

Seems like a lot of folks are having a great time at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock n’ Roll Steakhouse! For every few happy drunks, however, there's always a salty bae. These individuals lit up Yelp with the dreaded one-star review:

If you don't want human skin in your drink, you should declare it to your bartender beforehand:

Yelp

Here's an excerpt from a particularly unhappy, yet admittedly dickish, customer:

It wasn't clear exactly what rules we had broken. We were sitting inside the little box they put us in which was defined by red masking tape on the floor, large enough to fit only the two stools we were sitting on. The purpose of the box was to keep patrons socially distanced from one another. The only time either of us had stepped out of the box was to go to the restroom (with our masks on). We were not standing up and dancing. The conversation with the manager and bouncer had become counter constructive, so I gave our bartender a $40 tip and out of frustration threatened to leave without paying. Seconds later I found myself being lifted up off the ground and smashed onto the floor. I am not talking about being pushed or shoved back or blocked from leaving, but literally grabbed and lifted and then violently slammed onto the floor with a security guy landing on top of me. It was evident that he meant me physical harm. Over the next few days, I began experiencing an increasing amount of pain to the point where I saw a doctor and got x-rays only to discover I have a broken rib and massive internal contusions, making it not only difficult but painful to breathe and move. I take responsibility for being a dick and attempting to leave without paying, but to physically assault your customer over a $100 bar tab is way over the top. Maybe in the 1800s but not in 2020.

This mf paid like $1 per fry:

Yelp

Still better than this claim:

My friend had to eat her $50 steak with a plastic fork.

Sure bro, blame it on the lighting...

Yelp

This excerpt is by far our favorite, beautifully detailing a reverse Dante's Inferno scenario:

Do not leave the first floor. The musical talent and standards of service for the bars decrease as you go up each floor. So down to floor 1 (2nd floor is balcony for main floor stage) we go where we were treated to a professional band called The Tip. They were really great. Super professional and actually musically talented. On floor 5 was a band that would be booed off any karaoke stage in the world. It was absolutely horrifying. I looked around like "is this a joke?". I asked one of the staff members manning the door and he just shook his head. It was shockingly bad. Completely off key - almost like the lead singer just didn't care.

Finally, this individual believes that Kid Rock himself is the moderator of Yelp:

Yelp

Despite having its beer permit temporarily revoked for violating COVID-19 regulations last summer, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock n’ Roll Steakhouse is currently open for both fun and terrible consumer experiences. See you in Nashville!