Not everything about 2020 has been miserable — the prodigious kid students at the O'Keefe Music Foundation have been churning out Pantera covers all year and now they've really put the fist to the face with this rendition of "A New Level," which even features a brotherly duo.

The original song comes off the classic 1992 record Vulgar Display of Power. It's a maniacal thrasher that throws some seriously heavy hands and this group of teenagers, ranging from 15 to 17, managed to match the intensity just perfectly.

Behind the kit is 15-year-old Zack Halverson and it's his brother, the 16-year-old Tyler Halverson, who perpetuates the fury of Philip Anselmo's gravel-throated vocal delivery. John Fowler, aged 16, and bassist Bailey Couch, aged 17, round out the lineup on this cover selection as they all performed in a corner room on the floor, up close with the fans in the crowd who gave an energetic response back.

Watch the kids cover the Pantera classic in the video below.

This cover of "A New Level" is another notch in the studded leather belt of the O'Keefe Music Foundation, who has already given us a cover of "Walk" that found a 9-year-old boy singer jumping on the top of a bar to belt it out, along with a take on the heart-stopping "Drag the Waters."

Kids at O'Keefe Music Foundation Cover Pantera's "A New Level"