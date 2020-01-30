Watch These Kids Crush Heavy Cover of Pantera’s ‘Drag the Waters’

When you take on a Pantera cover, you know you've got some big shoes to fill. A group of kids at the O'Keefe Music Foundation stepped right up and absolutely crushed the song "Drag the Waters."

The video begins with a young girl approaching the camera lens before she starts hitting the cowbell. Then the rest of the band break into the song, and their version is just as heavy as the original — even the screaming vocals are impressive. The Abbott brothers would be proud. Watch the video below.

The O'Keefe Music Foundation is a nonprofit charity organization. Its mission is to allow kids to record and perform music, learn about production and even press their own vinyl records at no cost to them. With over 900 students involved in the program, the music videos they've produced have accumulated over 65 million views.

The O'Keefe Music Foundation has covered many metal artists, like Tool, Rammstein, Slayer, Slipknot, Yngwie Malmsteen, Avenged Sevenfold, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden and more. Check out their album below, and view the rest of their videos on their YouTube channel.