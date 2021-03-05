Killswitch Engage, Underoath + More Confirmed for 2021 Furnace Fest

Festival season in the United States may actually go as planned this fall. Killswitch Engage, Taking Back Sunday, Underoath and more have just been announced for the 2021 Furnace Fest, which will take place Sept. 24-26 in Birmingham, Ala.

A number of bands from the cancelled 2020 Furnace Fest, including Converge, Every Time I Die, Knocked Loose and Andrew WK are confirmed for the 2021 event, which has been expanded into three full days of metalcore, hardcore, punk and scene music.

Fans who purchased tickets to the 2020 Furnace Fest will have their passes accepted at the 2021 event. If you prefer a refund, 2020 ticket holders can request their money back via greenlight@freshtix.com until April 2.

“We are more confident than ever that Furnace Fest will happen this September. Covid cases are trending down. We have access to three highly effective vaccines with others in development. Much larger events have either already happened (Super Bowl) or are scheduled for our same timeframe (Riot, Alabama Football, Louder than Life),” the fest writes via Facebook.

“In a worst-case scenario, we'll be transparent with you about the possibility of any postponement. Ticket purchases will always be transferable, and you may now purchase ticket cancellation protection ($20.11 for 3-day passes) to guarantee your money back.”

“After not playing a show since 2019, it feels surreal to be announcing that we are headlining Furnace Fest later this year,” Underoath write. “September is a long time away but with advances in the vaccine rollout it feels like the festival will be able to ensure safety for you all, the bands and crews.”

“That said, if it is not safe, we will 100 percent address that as the year goes on. We want to protect the community and absolutely won’t be touring unless that’s ensured but we feel confident it’s finally time to get the ball rolling on getting back on stage to see your faces again.”

He Is Legend add, “Nineteen years ago we performed at Furnace Fest with many of these same bands. If this date happens, I can’t think of a better first show back. As we remain cautiously optimistic, we hope everybody does their part over the next 6.5 months to ensure the return of live music. We love you, we miss you, and we can’t wait for the day we see you again.”

Furnace Fest

To grab tickets to the 2021 Furnace Fest, click here.