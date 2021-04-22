King Diamond Announces Co-Written ‘Abigail’ Graphic Novel

The legendary King Diamond has just unveiled the details to the all-new Abigail graphic novel, an adaptation of the concept behind the 1987 album of the same name, co-written by the King himself.

"A graphic novel based on one of my stories is a dream come true for me," said King Diamond of the upcoming fall release through Z2 Comics.

"Working with a company like Z2 and the writer Dan Watters, and the graphic artist Damien Worm, is making this project the highest class one could wish for," he continued and noted that the concept has the ability to transcend heavy metal fandom.

"Not just our own fans but any fan of the horror genre will enjoy the darkness and creepiness of this project. I simply can’t wait to personally be able to present this to you once we get closer to Halloween. Abigail has risen again," concluded the King.

View the cover, greeting cards and exclusive art print further down the page.

Deluxe and super deluxe editions of the Abigail graphic novel include unique bonuses for fans: an exclusive, brand new Abigail vinyl picture disc (front side: Abigail graphic novel art / back side: original and alternate Abigail album art by artist Torbjörn Jörgensen). The vinyl is limited to just 3,000 copies.

Publisher Josh Frankel commented, "King Diamond is as his name would imply, heavy metal royalty, and we are all his servants. I couldn’t be more honored to reward fans of comics and heavy music with what will most likely be one of the highlights of the year, and a high watermark for Z2’s direct artist collaborations overall."

Softcover and hardcore editions will be available in book stores and comic shops in time for Halloween later this year and pre-orders for the deluxe and super deluxe editions can be placed here.

A "very unique and sinister piece of dark art" will also be available for pre-order, per a press release.

King Diamond, 'Aibgail' Graphic Novel Cover + More Prints

Z2 Comics

Z2 Comics

Z2 Comics

Z2 Comics

Z2 Comics

Z2 Comics