It is New Year's Eve, which means it is time to 'KISS 2020 Goodbye' as rock legends KISS prepare to perform a global livestream event from Dubai, India. The show includes a whopping $1 million worth of pyrotechnic effects and clips from the band's soundcheck have now surfaced, previewing the fiery spectacle that will help celebrate the end of a chaotic year.

"We are hoping to set a new world record for the biggest pyro show, with nearly $1 million spent on pyrotechnics alone," organizer Daniel E. Catullo, who previously worked with KISS in 2005, told Khaleej Times. "We’re also looking to set a new world record as the highest grossing live concert stream of a rock band. I am a current world record holder for most cameras ever used in a live concert recording with 239 cameras, so I’m looking to get another world record!"

Catullo estimated the out-of-pocket expenses to be somewhere near eight figures, meaning at least $10 million, and stressed the strict compliance of safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic. The organizer estimated that COVID compliance alone incurred a $750,000 expense.

In the video clips below, skyward streams of fire can be seen erupting during a brief portion of "War Machine" and the full performance of "Detroit Rock City" can be seen as well.

KISS also recently posted a full picture of their waterfront stage, adorned by palm trees to the left and right.

The 'KISS 2020 Goodbye' livestream kicks off at 12PM (noon) ET / 9AM PT. For tickets and more information, head here.

KISS, "War Machine" Soundcheck Clip in Dubai