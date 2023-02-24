KISS figurehead Gene Simmons is now offering a special fan package where you can record a KISS song with him at London's Abbey Road Studios, the historic studio home of The Beatles.

It happens July 10, and each participant will also get a curated collection of personally-owned Gene Simmons items selected by the rock star himself.

The experience allows you to "spend the day at Abbey Road Studios with Gene," its website explains. "The same studio where the legendary Beatles recorded their albums. You will hear Gene share stories about his career and items in his personal KISS collection that spans 50 years — and he's passing them on to you!"

As part of the package, you will get to "record a KISS song with Gene Simmons and his band" in the studio. Musical experience is not necessary to participate.

"The day is about having fun with Gene Simmons and going home having a copy of you and Gene Simmons on a recorded KISS song!" the site adds. "You will take home items from Gene's personal KISS collection! You will get photos and videos with Gene and he'll sign two of your personal items!"

Ready to get friendly with Simmons in the studio? Last year, the rocker said he didn't have any friends. Book your spot in the studio for £4,995 ($5,995) at genesimmonsabbeyroadstudios.com

KISS' "End of the Road World Tour" picks back up in April. First announced in 2018, it was originally scheduled to conclude in 2021. See KISS shows for 2023 below, and get tickets here.

KISS 2023 Tour Dates

April 12 – Manaus, Brazil @ Arena Amazonia

April 15 – Bogota, Columbia @ Estadio Campin

April 18 – Brasilia, Brazil @ Mane Garrincha

April 20 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Mineirao

April 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

April 25 – Florianopolis, Brazil @ Hard Rock

April 30 – Santiago, Chile @ Santa Lauro

May 27 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

June 3 – Plymouth, England @ Argyle Stadium

June 5 – Birmingham, England @ Home Park

June 6 – Newcastle, England @ Resorts World

June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 13 – Belgium, Brussels @ Palais 12

June 15 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 17 – Munchen, Germany @ Konigsplatz

June 19 – Krakow, Poland @ Arena Krakow

June 21 – Dresden, Germany @ Halle 1

June 22 – Berlin, Germany @ Schmeling Halle

June 25 – Cartagena, Spain @ Rock Imperium

June 27 – Lyon, France @ Halle Garnier

June 29 – Tuscany, Italy @ Lucca Festival

July 1 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

July 2 – Cologne, Germany @ Laxness Arena

July 5 – London, England @ O2 Arena

July 7 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

July 8 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

July 12 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.

July 13 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.

July 15 – Tonsberg, Norway @ Kaldnes