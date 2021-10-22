KISS' Gene Simmons is selling an opulent home near Las Vegas for a whopping $14.95 million, according to a report from Fox 5 and a listing from area realtors The Ivan Sher Group.

The palatial house certainly looks fitting for a rock star.

Thanks to the public listing, KISS fans can now peruse a wealth of photos that illustrate all corners of the luxurious property in Henderson, Nev. — a city about 16 miles out from downtown Las Vegas. A description of the property says the "distinctive and modern estate offers unparalleled artistic beauty unrivaled anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley area."

The description continues, "With a lot size of nearly one acre and an expansive garden of 133 beautiful trees, walking paths and desert-friendly artificial turf, this guard-gated Ascaya property is one of a kind. It offers six beds and eight baths in nearly 11,000 square feet of living space and boasts an 11-car garage."

Simmons only owned the house for five months, buying it earlier this year. However, as the musician recently explained to The Wall Street Journal, he and his family didn't end up staying in Vegas much — they preferred their other homes in California and Canada.

"They're not fans of 115-degree weather," Simmons said. "How many houses do you need anyway?"

Simmons initially purchased the house and its adjacent lot for $10.8 million, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Just last month, the founding KISS bassist and vocalist known in band lore as "The Demon" sold a $16 million home in Southern California.

KISS recently completed the fall 2021 U.S. leg of their ongoing End of the Road World Tour, but concerts were affected when Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 in August. The veteran rock band will mount a Las Vegas residency later this year.

Gene Simmons' $14.95 Home Near Las Vegas One enters this Henderson, Nev., property owned by Simmons "through a private courtyard with an illusional floating pathway over a koi pond," per its online listing. "Soaring spaces and geometric elements add to the feeling of lightness." Talk about a home built for luxury.