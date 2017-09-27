KK’s Priest ‘The Sinner Rides Again’ Out Now on Napalm Records

"The riffs fly at you at breakneck speed, the harmonized guitar solos are as sweet as they come, and those shreds will most certainly singe an eyebrow or two along the way.” - Guitar World

“The Sinner Rides Again” is an absolutely ripping metal record, with a huge, gleaming production job and performances that crackle with passion and intensity.” - Blabbermouth

“...tapping into the fist-pumping energy of classic heavy metal like it’s 1983 all over again.” - Metal Hammer UK

KK’S PRIEST - the iconic heavy metal amalgamation of iconic Judas Priest alum and Grammy Award winning/nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals), along with A.J. Mills (guitar), Tony Newton (bass) and Sean Elg (drums) - have just released their savage sophomore offering, The Sinner Rides Again via Napalm Records. On the heels of their highly-lauded 2021 debut album, Sermons of the Sinner - which debuted within the Top 20 on charts in the United States, the U.K., Germany, Sweden, Finland and more - KK’S PRIEST double down on the ripping melodic force of their debut with nine tracks of pure hellfire.

Downing was recently quoted saying, “We've lost a lot of great people – Dio, Lemmy, for example – but this amazing and unique style of music must be preserved for as long as possible and I feel it within me to continue to play my role, as I always have, and to defend this metal genre, which we all know and love.” The Sinner Rides Again is a testament to this call for the classics while speeding full force into the future, delivered by some of heavy metal’s most essential performers.

